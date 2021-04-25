Madison Cowan has accomplished a lot in her track career at Sullivan South, but there are some honors still to be desired.
She is — and has been for the better part of three years — the area’s best field event athlete. During her freshman year, Cowan finished runner-up in the TSSAA Large Class triple jump and high jump competitions while also placing sixth in the long jump.
She had three third-place finishes in 2019 in the long jump, high jump and triple jump plus a fourth-place showing in the pentathlon.
Cowan will be one of the featured athletes at the 41st Times News Relays, set for May 7-8 at Dobyns-Bennett’s Crowe-Coughenour Track.
“When I do long and triple, it feels like I’m flying for a minute,” Cowan said. “It’s really cool to know that there are a lot of eyes on you, but it’s also very nerve-racking. There’s a lot more to it than people think because a lot of it has to do with form and you have to be aware of what you’re doing.”
GYMNAST AT HEART
Cowan practically long-jumped her way out of the womb.
When she was 2 years old, Cowan enrolled in gymnastics and quickly fell in love.
“I always loved gymnastics and vault was my favorite event,” he said.
Naturally, jumping manifested itself into the track and field arena and when she got to Colonial Heights Middle, Cowan took off.
“Vault involves a lot of running and bouncing, so naturally when I came to track in my sixth-grade year, that’s what they wanted me to try,” she said.
FIRST DAYS AT PRACTICE
“Madison came in freshman year and I had never met her. On the first day, we did a few drills and she did all the drills with every ounce of effort she had,” South track coach John Wooten said. “Near the end of that practice, this young and quiet 14-year-old was lying out on the track and was about to get sick.
“Myself and our assistant coaches — (Sam) Haynie, (Eric) Rowe — weren’t sure if she was going to make it. She was getting welcomed to high school track.”
Little did Wooten know that Cowan would grasp the concepts of high school track in a hurry.
“Shortly after that first week, she caught all of our attention when she jumped one day,” he said. “We all looked at each other and said, ‘Dang, that was pretty good.’
“Halfway through her freshman year, we tried triple jump and she had never done it before. Next thing I know, she’s finishing runner-up in the state by a half-inch.”
Wooten and Rowe dubbed Cowan “Hammer” soon after her first competition.
“I can’t take the credit for that one. That was Coach Rowe all the way,” Wooten said. “He got it from her initials (M and C) and started calling her MC Hammer. The MC dropped and now it’s just ‘Hammer.’
“The best story about that is that we were at state her freshman year. She had just lost the high jump by one miss and one senior girl from Centennial asked, ‘How old is the Hammer?’ We laughed and we knew it was going to stick after that.”
GOING TO COOKEVILLE
Cowan has decided to continue her career at Tennessee Tech after going through a recruiting process forced to be different because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Recruiting was difficult because of COVID and a lot of it was over the phone,” she said. “Their coach reached out to Coach Wooten first and we got in contact.
“I had been talking to some smaller schools, but when I heard that Tennessee Tech was interested, I jumped on that opportunity.”
STAMP ON THE RELAYS
Cowan is already the two-time defending Relays champion in the long and triple jump events. She also has a win from 2019 in the high jump.
In meet history, few athletes — male or female — have three wins in multiple events.
Only Tennessee High’s Jennifer Cannon has accomplished the feat in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles. Volunteer’s Sam Barton and Elizabethton’s Justin Fuqua both won at least three titles in each of the two hurdling events.
Cowan — already with five wins — could make meet history depending on what events she participates in. In the meet’s history, Gate City’s Ashton Bishop is second all time with seven individual event wins, and Cannon sits atop the list with nine.
“Meets like this where there are lots of schools that are bigger than I usually compete with in this area help push me,” Cowan said. “I perform better when I have competition that can beat me or can get close.”
SOUTH’S FINAL CHAPTER
South’s 2020-21 sports calendar started off in resounding fashion with Kara Carter storming back on the final day to win the individual title in the Large Class golf competition.
And now Cowan could be the one to write the final lines of the South history book at the state outdoor meet later in May.
It’s only fitting that Wooten has played a role in both accomplishments.
“I talked to my old coaches and my father about it and I’ve been so blessed to be a part of this school, community, heritage and traditions,” Wooten said. “Kara kicked off the year and Madison having an opportunity to end it is special. It’s a huge testament to what this place has meant to so many people.
“I’d be remiss if I didn’t say that I’m just the one carrying on the blueprint from the folks that have shown me the way. That’s what makes this place special — a lot of things around here come full circle.”
BLEEDING COLUMBIA BLUE
South — like the other Sullivan County schools that will close and consolidate into West Ridge in the fall — will forever hold a special place in the community’s heart.
“It’s sad to be a part of the last senior class, but at the same time, it’s an honor to be the very last class of a school that’s done so many great things,” Cowan said.
Cowan’s situation is unique, though, in that she can become the school’s first individual female state champion in track since Laura McSpadden won the 800 in 1986.
“It’s cool to be a part of the program knowing that there have been so many people that built this program to what it is,” she said. “I’m honored to be a part of the final chapter.”
And her journey to eternal glory will begin on Monday as she competes in the sectional pentathlon at Morristown West.
“The 800 is the most difficult thing for me to train for because I’m not a distance runner,” she said. “I think I’ve improved my shot put and hopefully I’ll do well in the events that I usually do like high jump and long jump.
“I’m nervous, but really excited at the same time for the last one.”