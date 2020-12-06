BULLS GAP — Chris Madden was seeing green Saturday at Volunteer Speedway.
The South Carolina racer captured the “Grinch at the Gap” Super Late Model feature for a second straight year and took home the green in the $5,000-to-win race.
Madden, driving the No. 44, charged from a sixth-place starting spot to take the lead from Scott Bloomquist on lap 9 of the 40-lap event. Bloomquist, whose No. 0 car was having problems with its cooling system, pulled into the pits a lap later, and Madden rolled to the victory in the Drydene Xtreme DIRTCar sanctioned race.
Madden's car worked well, particularly on the low side of the track.
“I was good anywhere on the track, but I took the shortest way around when I could,” Madden said. “It’s pretty awesome to win here back to back. I love this place. It’s pretty close to my home, less than three hours. I’ve been racing here a long time and it seems like I’m always competitive. I hope I can keep this streak up.”
While Madden was fast out front, he was briefly challenged by Donald McIntosh in the yellow No. 7 machine.
McIntosh, who hails from NASCAR champion Chase Elliott’s hometown of Dawsonville, Georgia, made a charge from ninth place for the runner-up finish. He said the key was being able to adjust to changing track conditions.
“The top groove was better in (turns) 1 and 2 and the low line was better in 3 and 4,” he said. “You had to look around for some moisture as the track was drying out the whole time. That’s natural for a day race, but it wasn’t bad. We had a fun day.”
Kyle Strickler, another pre-race favorite, ran second during the middle stages before finishing third.
“We have to get a little more balance, but overall it was a great run with a new team, a new car,” Strickler said. “We just have to be a little better. McIntosh got in position to slide me and we went from being way too loose to way too tight at the end.”
Trent Ivey and Benji Hicks rounded out the top five.
Mooresburg's Bloomquist used the high side to take the lead from pole-sitter Daulton Wilson on the opening lap. He was strong out front until suffering the mechanical issue. He finished 18th in the 21-car field.
Wilson, who finished sixth, broke the track record in qualifying with a lap of 11.794 seconds.
CRATE FIREWORKS
Mack McCarter took over the lead in the Crate Late Model feature when the cars of leaders Zach Sise and Jason Welshan bounced off each other on lap 27 of the 30-lap race.
McCarter, a Gatlinburg driver, raced on to the win while Sise and Welshan continued their battle behind him. Contact between their cars sent Welshan sideways between turns 3 and 4, and the two rubbed fenders to the end.
Welshan stopped at the entrance to the pits after the race. He walked up to Sise's car to confront him, but track officials interrupted a potential skirmish. Both drivers were disqualified for rough driving.
Aaron Guinn finished second and Carder Miller third. Morristown's Shannon Emery, driving in the Colonial Heights-based Phillips Motorsports car, was fourth and Michael Bland was sixth.
OTHER CLASSES
Wayne Rader held off Brad Seagle to win the 25-lap Sportsman Late Model feature. Clyde Stanton finished third.
David Clark fended off a challenge from Kurt Owens, brother of four-time national late model champion Jimmy Owens, to win the Modified Street feature. Clark doubled up by also winning the Street Stock feature where he beat Josh Henry to the finish line.
Kentucky racer John Stevens was in a different car than usual, driving the No. 51 to the win in the Classic division. Shaun Sise and Mark Sise were second and third and Johnson City’s Sarah Canning, who doubles as a track photographer, finished fourth.
Nick Adams won in a strong Front Wheel Drive field of 26 cars after leader Zack Walton fell out with mechanical issues, and Joey Schoen won the 20-lap Mini Late Model race.