GREENEVILLE — With its recent rise to prominence in the sprinting events, Greeneville could be renamed “East Speed City.”
And Greene Devils senior star Jaden Stevenson is most certainly the mayor.
“It’s going to take work to get to the top,” Stevenson said. “I look forward to getting my drills right and my start right, especially in the 200. I feel like I can go lower than what I have.”
If Stevenson is the mayor, then fellow seniors Mason Gudger and Dustin “Brock” Moore Jr. are two of the city’s aldermen.
Gudger is normally the 4x100-meter relay’s leadoff leg. Moore is arguably the best short- distance hurdler in the state.
“The 4x1 is my favorite race because I love the team aspect of it,” Gudger said.
“To have four fast guys like we do in the same class is special and we’re all really close.”
Gudger — a Georgetown football signee — has run 10.75 seconds in the 100 this season and 22.63 in the 200.
Unfortunately, Moore tore his meniscus during a relay exchange last weekend and is likely out for the remainder of the season, but he did run 13.94 for the 110 hurdles in Knoxville and tied former Dobyns-Bennett star Ken “Scat” Springs’ all-time Northeast Tennessee record in the event.
Gudger and Stevenson will feature prominently in the 42nd Six Rivers Relays presented by Watauga Orthopaedics, set for Friday, May 6 at Science Hill’s Kermit Tipton Stadium.
Spectators better be paying close attention because both can finish their best events in the blink of an eye.
SCORCHED TRACKS
Stevenson has been lighting up tracks across East Tennessee all spring, most notably during the 54th Volunteer Track Classic held earlier this month at the historic Tom Black Track in Knoxville.
He ran the 100 dash in a sizzling time of 10.53 seconds, the fastest automatic and wind-legal time recorded for a Northeast Tennessee sprinter in 22 years.
“I’m focusing on getting down to around 10.3 by the end of the season,” Stevenson said. “I just have to work hard and good things will come.”
A few days before the Big 8 Conference meet, Stevenson announced his commitment to run track at Arkansas-Little Rock. The Trojans are a sprint-heavy program in the Sun Belt Conference but will be making the move to the Ohio Valley in the near future.
“It was the right school for me with Coach (J.P.) Behnke keeping up with me,” Stevenson said. “Even though I haven’t visited the school yet, I feel like it’s going to be the right place. I feel like I can make an impact up there and show them what this Tennessee boy is all about.”
BESTING BOND
Stevenson is lightning-quick in the 100, but his best event might be the 200 — as evidenced by Friday night’s performance at Dobyns-Bennett’s Crowe-Coughenour Track.
Running under the lights near the end of the Big 8 meet, Stevenson shone brightest of all with a sizzling 21.18. His time beat the converted meet record of 21.84 that had been held by D-B’s Darwin Bond since 1968.
Stevenson’s time was so fast that he beat — by a half-second — the raw hand time of 21.6 for a 220-yard dash. And to do it in Kingsport was probably the sweetest thing of all.
“With all respect to those greats, I’ve always wanted to be the best,” Stevenson said. “When I leave Greeneville, I want to leave being the greatest.”
Bond certainly is no slouch when it comes to accolades. Best known for his domination at the quarter-mile, the “Model City Mercury” won a mind-blowing 46 consecutive races at 440 yards throughout his high school career and finished unbeaten at the distance.
He wasn’t too bad at the shorter distances either.
His senior year, Bond was the top-ranked sprinter in the nation in the three distances: 100 yards (9.5), 220 (21.0) and 440 (46.9).
Stevenson’s 200 time from Friday trails only Bond’s converted time on the all-time Northeast Tennessee leaderboard by just six one-hundredths of a second (21.12).
“I’m not really sure that (Jaden) comprehends what he’s been doing yet,” Greeneville coach Larry Blalock said. “He knows he’s doing well and he knows where he wants to get to. He’s the fastest kid to ever come through Greeneville High School and now he holds the school records in the 100, 200 and is part of the record 4x100 relay.
“That speaks a lot for him.”
GAINING EXPERIENCE
Stevenson gained a lot of experience from racing one of the state’s all-time best sprinters twice in the postseason last year when he went against Bearden’s Christian Langlois at the sectional and state meet.
Langlois won the large class double in the 100 in 10.43 — a state meet record — and the 200 (21.09).
“I hated watching it because it was (Langlois) instead of me,” Stevenson said. “Ever since then, Chris has been keeping close and staying in contact. That’s always a good thing.
“With a guy like Chris, he just pushes you to be your best and I look up to him. It’s a respectful thing between him and I and there’s no bad blood at all.”
BEING THE BEST
Heading into the Six Rivers Relays, Stevenson is the top seed in the 100, 200 and long jump. He’s second in the 400.
He’s seeded below the meet records in both of his premier short distance events and has a chance to make some serious history at the area’s premier meet.
Memphis Central’s Jordan Ware is currently the state leader in the 100 (10.50) and the 200 (20.94).
“We’re treading new waters with two sprinters like we have,” Blalock said. “I’ve been noted more for some distance runners and hurdlers along the way, but it’s nice to have two guys that can run like Mason and Jaden.
“The hard part is finding the best ways to use them.”
But the Greene Devils have their eyes set on much more than just big performances in the regular season.
The drop in classification has helped Blalock’s squad tremendously. Greeneville was ranked the preseason top team in Class AA and is still projected to win even with the loss of the state’s top hurdler.
The Greene Devils believe they have a chance to live up to Greeneville’s other nickname: “Titletown.”
“I feel really good about our chances,” Gudger said. “I feel like we should blow everyone out and everyone on the team feels that way. As long as everybody is together and that they work to get that goal, I think we should win.”