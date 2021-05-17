Mac McClung is looking to go pro.
The former Gate City basketball superstar, who played last season for Texas Tech, announced Monday morning t that he is keeping his name in the NBA draft.
“I have decided to chase my dreams and stay in the NBA draft,” McClung said in his announcement his Twitter account. “I would like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play the game I love. I also would like to thank my family and the entire Texas Tech coaching staff for believing in me and pushing me to new heights.”
He also thanked the Texas Tech fans, commonly referred to as the “Red Raider Nation,” for the best year of his life.
McClung, a 6-foot-2 junior guard, averaged a team-best 15.5 points for the Red Raiders last season after transferring following two years at Georgetown.
He was the coaches’ unanimous choice as the Big 12’s newcomer of the year and was a first-team All-Big 12 pick by The Associated Press and a second-teamer on the coaches’ all-conference squad.
After Red Raiders coach Chris Beard departed for Big 12 rival Texas in early April, McClung announced that he would enter the transfer portal and explore the option of entering the NBA draft.
McClung took his name out of the transfer portal after Texas Tech tabbed longtime assistant Mark Adams to succeed Beard before making his final decision to forgo his remaining two years of college eligibility and stay in the draft.
ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported that McClung will sign with agent Dan Poneman of Beyond Athlete Management.
McClung was named the VHSL 2018 Class 2 player of the year after leading Gate City to the state championship. He scored 2,801 points during his high school career, the most in VHSL history.