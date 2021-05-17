Mac McClung is looking to go pro.
The former Gate City basketball superstar, who played last season for Texas Tech, announced Monday morning through his Twitter account that he has declared for the NBA draft.
“I have decided to chase my dreams and stay in the NBA draft,” McClung said in his announcement.
“I would like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play the game I love,” he said in his statement. “I also would like to thank my family and the entire Texas Tech coaching staff for believing in me and pushing me to new heights.”
He also thanked the Texas Tech fans, commonly referred to as the “Red Raider Nation,” for the best year of his life.
McClung, a 6-foot-2 junior guard, averaged a team-best 15.5 points for the Red Raiders last season after transferring from Georgetown.
He was the coaches’ unanimous choice as the Big 12’s newcomer of the year and was a first-team All-Big 12 pick by The Associated Press and a second-teamer on the coaches’ all-conference squad.
He announced in April that he would enter the transfer portal and explore the option of entering the NBA draft.
McClung’s decision came after Red Raiders coach Chris Beard’s departure for Big 12 rival Texas.
Texas Tech tabbed longtime assistant Mark Adams to succeed Beard.
McClung was named the VHSL 2018 Class 2 player of the year after leading Gate City to the state championship.
He scored 2,801 points in his prep career, tops in VHSL history.
After playing his collegiate freshman year at Georgetown, McClung transferred to Texas Tech.