GREENSBORO, N.C. — When former Gate City Blue Devil Mac McClung signed with the Golden State Warriors in early August, he hoped it would finally be the hardwood haven he had been looking for. It was not to be.
Just as he had experienced with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, an exit interview was in the works. He was being waived once again — this time by the reigning NBA champions — in favor of former University of Virginia point guard Ty Jerome, a player coach Steve Kerr deemed to be “more of a pass-first guy.”
Kerr admitted the decision was a tough one, made even tougher after McClung spearheaded a 30-10 run in a comeback win over the Washington Wizards during the league’s trip to Japan. Playing the game’s final 12 minutes, McClung was 4-of-6 shooting with a team-best nine points while adding two boards, two assists and two steals.
“When you get that call, you kind of know, and they’re not easy calls to take. You listen to the feedback, and some of it is positive, but obviously it wasn’t positive enough to keep me from getting cut,” said McClung, a scoring guard whose productivity was not in question, only whether he was the best fit — at his position — for the team. “They think I’m an NBA player and that it’s only a matter of time. They are a first-class organization, and it was great to be a part of that.”
After parting ways with the Warriors, McClung signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Philadelphia 76ers only to be waived just two days later. He ultimately signed a G League contract with the Sixers affiliate — the Delaware Blue Coats — and was in town Friday and Saturday for a two-game series against the Greensboro Swarm.
He hasn’t been deterred by the topsy-turvy events that have enveloped him this year.
“I’ve been on several teams these last 10 months, but that hasn’t lessened my confidence. I learned while playing with the Warriors that I can play at the NBA level on a championship team,” said McClung, the G League rookie of the year last season with an average of 21.6 points per game and 7.6 assists over a 27-game span.
The casual fan might think that kind of offensive production from a point guard would be an obvious attraction for any team. Not necessarily. A team with a limited number of roster spots available and one with a reliable corps of guards may have a rotation need other than scoring.
“It’s a business, man. For those who were paying attention, I became a point guard in the G League and was in the top five in assists. I played the game the right way,” McClung said. “I’m going to continue to try and get better at the things I need to get better at and be ready when my name is called.”
Throughout this months-long evaluation process, McClung has refrained from letting his emotions drive him toward a certain team or specific personal goals.
“I can’t get set on a certain achievement or destination. The only goal I have now is to help (the Blue Coats) win a championship,” said McClung, whose team has finished runner-up in the league championship two years in a row. “I try not to get attached to personal achievements; they just happen as you work through each day in your quest to win. I’m super excited about this team and know it will be a lot of fun (playing for them).”
According to its official website, the G League “is the NBA’s official minor league, preparing players, coaches, officials, trainers, and front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league’s research and development laboratory. 41 percent of players on NBA start-of-season rosters for 2021-22 had NBA G League experience.”
One of McClung’s teammates on the Blue Coats’ official 2022-2023 roster is shooting guard/small forward Patrick McCaw. McCaw was a second-round draft pick out of UNLV in 2016 and is a three-time NBA champion with two teams. Still, he begins his sixth season as a professional basketball player in the G League with the hopes of eventually securing an NBA roster spot once again.
The point being, it could take several years to solidify oneself finally and fully as a bona fide NBA player and, consequently, put the G League in the rearview mirror. Is McClung ready for such a scenario were it to happen to him?
“I’m mentally prepared for the prospect that it may take a little while to get back to the NBA. I’ve turned down a lot of things to keep my dream alive,” he said without offering specifics. “It’s never been about the money or anything else. I’m doing what I’m doing only for my love of the game. I’m going to see this thing through no matter how long it takes.”
On Friday, McClung’s debut with Delaware had a curious beginning. After being named that morning one of the five best players in the G League for the coming season (Jovan Alford, Sporting News), McClung was asked to come off the bench as the sixth man. It is a role he’s not accustomed to but one that he will adapt to if and when necessary.
“Whatever situation they put me in, I feel like I can be productive. I don’t mind (coming off the bench),” said McClung, who tallied 25 points on 9-of-12 shooting — 3-for-4 from 3-point range — in 27 minutes of play in Blue Coats’ 128-108 loss to the Swarm.
“I just care about winning. It stinks to lose.”