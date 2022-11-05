GREENSBORO, N.C. — When former Gate City Blue Devil Mac McClung signed with the Golden State Warriors in early August, he hoped it would finally be the hardwood haven he had been looking for. It was not to be.

Just as he had experienced with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, an exit interview was in the works. He was being waived once again — this time by the reigning NBA champions — in favor of former University of Virginia point guard Ty Jerome, a player coach Steve Kerr deemed to be “more of a pass-first guy.”

