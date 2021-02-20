GATE CITY — Gate City won most of its games this season with defense.
On Saturday, it was Luray's defense that stepped up big in the closing minute to clinch a 61-56 win over the Lady Blue Devils in the VHSL Class 2 girls basketball championship game at the Devils’ Den.
The win offered a measure of revenge for the Lady Bulldogs (13-0), who dropped a 64-54 decision to Gate City in last year’s state final.
“It feels really good,” Luray's Brynlee Burill said. “It’s my senior year and it’s the best way I can end my basketball career.
“Last year it was heartbreaking losing the state championship. The whole year we’ve been working to get to this point and it just feels so good that we finally finished business this year.”
Burill’s play was key in the final stretch after Luray star Emilee Weakley fouled out with 3:25 remaining in the game.
Weakley, one of the top players in Class 2 this season, finished her junior season with 27 points and nine rebounds.
Weakley picked up her fifth foul with Gate City up 49-48. The Lady Blue Devils got two free throws from Macey Mullins to go up 51-48 before Luray struck back with two free throws and a basket from Lexie Vile, taking a 52-51 lead with just under three minutes left.
Gate City’s Kayli Dunn tied the game at 54 with a basket at the 1:40 mark.
After a missed Luray bucket on the other end of the floor, the Lady Bulldogs' defense, led by Burill, kicked into high gear.
Burill made back-to-back steals followed by uncontested layups for a 58-54 lead with 43 seconds left.
“Something just clicked in me and I was like, ‘You got to get going,’ ” Burill said. “I wasn’t playing my full potential the whole game and I just stepped up at the end. I knew I needed to.”
WHAT A RUN
Gate City could not respond quickly enough to Burill’s buckets in the final minute to make up the difference on the scoreboard, perhaps dealing with fatigue from its dramatic third-quarter run to get back in the contest.
Luray, paced by Weakley’s 19 points and five rebounds in the opening half, controlled the tempo over most of the first two quarters and enjoyed a 32-20 halftime advantage.
The third quarter, however, belonged to the Lady Blue Devils (17-2).
East Tennessee State signee Sarah Thompson scored seven of her team-high 19 points to lead Gate City’s dominant performance in the period, when the Lady Blue Devils scored the first 15 points for a 35-32 lead with 2:44 left in the quarter.
Gate City held a 40-36 lead at the end of the third but seemed to expend quite a bit of energy making the run.
“We came out in the third quarter and played as hard as we could and it gassed us, I think, in the fourth quarter,” Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said. “At the same time, we still had some opportunities to win and we just came up short and that’s just the way things go.
“We're just thankful to be here. We knew they were a good team coming in and we started off slow.
“I think we came out in the second half and really played hard," Houseright added. "We played our butts off in the second half. Even to get this to this point and try to win it again, says a lot about them and their fight and their character.”
Gate City's third-quarter run was no surprise to Luray coach Joe Lucas.
“That’s the exact same situation that happened last year. They made a big run in the third quarter and we never climbed back into it,” Lucas said.
This year, however, Lucas’ squad was able to battle back.
“It’s special,” Lucas said. “That was almost a six-hour ride for us. Coming down, we said that the ride is going to be either really miserable on the way back or really fun on the way back.”
OTHER CONTRIBUTIONS
Amber Tharpe hit three 3-pointers to finish with nine points and Burill had seven, six in the final 1:54 of the game, for the Lady Bulldogs.
Mullins and Riley Houseright had 11 points each for Gate City.