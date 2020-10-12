CHURCH HILL — It took extra time, but the Volunteer girls soccer team came out on top in the first round of the District 1-AA tournament on Monday night.
The Lady Falcons — thanks to a goal by all-time leading scorer Emma Lukens in the 84th minute — defeated Sullivan South 2-1.
“They came in with a good game plan and wanted to play for overtime,” Volunteer coach Jeff Lukens said. “We have to give South credit. They picked a game plan and played with more people on defense. They did everything to go as long as they could.
“It was fitting that Emma got the goal. Records are falling and I’m really proud of these girls.”
The game-deciding goal was the 42nd of Lukens’ career. The previous mark was 29.
The Lady Rebels (1-9) struck first on a Sunny Iacino goal from about 20 yards out in the 55th minute.
South kept the pressure on Volunteer (11-4-2) throughout, seldom allowing clean looks, and the defensive play gave the Lady Rebels a chance late.
“We’re a different team compared to where we started,” South coach Trisha Mims said. “We have one win on the season, but it doesn’t show where we came from. Tonight, they put it all out there and they wanted it.”
Volunteer answered in the 60th on a free kick by Kristen Flack, whose shot sailed over the goalkeeper’s head.
“We felt good about our chances going into the overtime,” Mims noted. “We knew we could at least keep close, but we also knew that we were also very tired. We kept rotating, kept fresh legs in and kept the spirit going.”
Multiple Volunteer records have fallen this season. Goalie Erin Smallwood became the all-time shutouts leader with 20 while helping her team achieve a program-best 11 wins.
“It’s been a crazy season trying to get them to go with all of this stop-and-go COVID stuff,” Lukens said. “Last week we were supposed to play Crockett and Cherokee. Crockett moved to earlier in the season and Cherokee had to tap out because of the virus.”
The end of the Lady Rebels’ season also marks the end of the program. South is consolidating with Sullivan Central and Sullivan North to form West Ridge next year.
“We were very lucky to even have a season,” Mims said. “The first reason was because of COVID-19 and second was that we didn’t have a coach until July and I have been privileged to take that role.
“We started with 12 people that had never touched a soccer ball. We had five returners and four that hadn’t played since middle school. That’s one thing that the county needs to do is invest in a middle school program.”
UP NEXT
The Lady Falcons travel to Greeneville on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. semifinal match. Elizabethton faces Sullivan Central in the other district semifinal.