BRISTOL, Tenn. — After waiting more than 400 days to get back on the gridiron, the Abingdon football team was forced to wait a little bit longer thanks to Mother Nature.
Saturday’s rain-drenched Mountain 7 District contest with Gate City switched from a midafternoon start to an evening one and moved from Falcon Stadium to the Stone Castle.
In the end, it really didn’t matter.
The Falcons (1-0) blasted Gate City 62-20 behind three touchdowns each from senior running back Martin Lucas and junior wide receiver Haynes Carter.
“There was a lot of anticipation and excitement,” Abingdon coach Garrett Amburgey said. “When I told them it was moved to 7 o’clock, they were all asking why we had to wait again when we had waited so long anyways. We’re definitely happy to get back out and play.”
The William & Mary commit Lucas hit the ground running, scoring from 40 yards out on the first play from scrimmage.
“That’s always a good option to let Martin get it,” Amburgey said. “We’ve got a stable of running backs and Martin starts us off. All of our running backs ran hard tonight.
“Haynes Carter was excellent tonight and he’s just coming off of the basketball court. That’s the kind of playmaker he is.”
Lucas finished with 140 yards on eight carries, though he lost a fumble. He had no touches in the second half.
The Falcons ran for 305 yards on 29 plays, averaging 10.5 yards per attempt. Eli Ratcliff and Carter each ran for a TD.
Carter had two touchdown catches and finished with five receptions for 85 yards along with 36 yards rushing.
Falcons quarterback Cole Lambert was 4-of-8 passing with 65 yards passing with two touchdowns and one interception. Noah Blankenship relieved Lambert late in the game and completed both his passes, one a touchdown toss to Carter.
Bishop Cook had an electrifying 75-yard kickoff return in the second quarter, when the Falcons scored five times.
Gate City (0-2, 0-2) had a tough time hanging onto the ball, turning it over three times. The defense also was gashed on defense for 20 first downs.
“We’re battling, but I have to do a better job defensively to help us out a little bit,” Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do and we have a bunch of young kids on the field. They’re growing up in a hurry, but I’ve got to help them.”
Luke Reed took the field in place of injured starting quarterback Luke Bledsoe in the second quarter and was 7-of-18 passing for 100 yards and a TD. Reed also ran for a late touchdown and had 55 yards on 11 carries.
Carson Jenkins caught six passes for 110 yards and the first score for the Blue Devils. Isaac Vincent completed a wide receiver pass trick play on fourth down late in the first half to Eli McMurray for a score.
The Devils mustered 177 yards passing and 61 yards on the ground.
“Our district is tough and there are a lot of good running backs,” Houseright said. “(Lucas) is one of them. He’s tough.”