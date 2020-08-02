COEBURN — Lonesome Pine Raceway is on target for an Aug. 15 opening.
The facility took a shot as a dirt track last year under the brand of Clay Valley Speedway, but a run of bad luck and timing — including six rainouts — forced it to end its 2019 abruptly.
Last month, the short track’s officials announced a return to its asphalt racing roots and its familiar name of Lonesome Pine Raceway.
WORKING HARD
LPR officials hoped to have the track opened by Aug. 1 but reset the date because of ongoing work and improvements at the Wise County facility.
Tim O’Quinn, general manager and promoter, said dirt has been moved off the track’s asphalt surface and repairs are underway.
“We are repaving the corners between turns 1 and 2 and between turns 3 and 4,” O’Quinn said. “We would like to repave the whole track, but we’re not sure if that’s going to be possible or not. We are making improvements to the track.”
O’Quinn said LPR is planning an open practice on Saturday. Pits will open at 10 a.m. with the track open for cars from noon to 6 p.m.
The reopening on Aug. 15 will be followed by racing every other Saturday through the first weekend in November.
LOTS OF INTEREST
Last month’s reopening announcement elicited a great deal of interest from short-track racing teams, O’Quinn said.
“I don’t count them until they’re inside the track, but we’ve had a lot interest,” he said. “We’ve gotten plenty of calls and messages from folks thanking us for giving them another place to race.”
The featured class of LPR’s regular divisions will be Limited Late Models, and O’Quinn said he’s received inquiries from about 40 teams that run that division. If at least half of them show up on a regular basis, O’Quinn said to expect “some quality and exciting racing every other weekend.”
O’Quinn said other divisions have received a lot of interest as well.
“We could have about 15 Modified Street, 10 Pure Street, 10 Mod 4 and about 20 to 25 Pure 4 cars,” he said.
O’Quinn noted that a lot of the appreciation for the track’s reopening should go to LPR owner Bobby Hill.
“He’s letting us do this and everyone wants to see this be successful,” O’Quinn said.
Opening the track in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic adds to the challenge, but O’Quinn said all health and social distancing guidelines will be followed.