Brandon Sutherland’s littlest fan is among his biggest fans.
The Johnson City driver races the No. 25 on the concrete at Kingsport Speedway and occasionally on the dirt at Volunteer Speedway. Wherever he races, he’s got the full support of 6-year-old Elaina Gilliam, who sees Sutherland as her hero.
Sutherland met Elaina’s father when they began working in the same building at Eastman. Learning the Gilliams were race fans struck up a friendship and a surprise for the family.
“People started talked about how his family came to the races every Friday, so I started talking to him,” Sutherland said. “Then I heard about ‘Little E’ needing a kidney. So, I had some free real estate on the car and surprised them one day.”
Elaina was born with Caudal Regression Syndrome (sacral agenesis), which impairs the development of the lower half of the body. Extremely rare, it’s estimated to occur in 1-2 per 100,000 newborns. Elania’s mother, Crystal, explained even then, it’s more common in infants with mothers who have diabetes. She doesn’t have diabetes, and its cause is still a mystery with researchers looking at other possible factors.
In Elaina’s case, her spine stops at the L2 lumbar, leaving her to use a wheelchair. She’s been in and out of hospitals throughout her young life, most recently in August 2018. Her only kidney shut down, leading to her being med flighted to the University of Virginia — where she stayed 22 days.
She underwent surgery and immediately started dialysis. She is currently doing dialysis for nine hours per night. In addition, she takes multiple medicines and shots. Every month, there are return visits to UVa for lab work and other appointments.
In December, she’s scheduled to go to the University of Pittsburgh, where she will hopefully receive a kidney one day.
This is where Sutherland comes in. Instead of a sponsor logo on the back of his race car, Sutherland surprised the family with the message “Help Elaina Gilliam Find A Kidney,” with a link to LivingDonorReg.UPMC.com.
Once a kidney is found, it’s still a complex surgery due to her anatomy and tiny blood vessels. The surgeon at the University of Pittsburgh has experience in such procedures and feels confident in the transplant.
Sutherland, whose young daughter Kamber has become good friends with Elaina, often shares her story. He and the team includes her in all they’re able to. While she calls Sutherland her hero, he feels equally blessed to carry her message.
Although his work schedule prevented him from pursuing a track championship at Kingsport, he still managed to finish fourth in the NASCAR Weekly Series points standings. His No. 25 machine is especially hard to beat the nights when Elaina is cheering him on.
“It absolutely gives me extra inspiration when she’s in the crowd,” Sutherland said. “Knowing she’s smiling and cheering me on, that makes me want to win it all. She amazes me. She’s so happy all the time, even when she faces challenges every day.
“I love knowing how much she looks forward to seeing us out there, especially when we win or finish towards the front. It’s a very special feeling knowing she looks at me like a role model, but honestly she’s the real hero.”