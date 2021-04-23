EWING — After three years, Jonathan Lovelace has resigned as Thomas Walker’s girls basketball coach.
“After much prayer and council with friends and family I decided it was time to let someone else lead the Lady Pioneers,” Lovelace said this week in a social media post. “We had a great run. We were 54-15 over three seasons. We never finished worse than second in the district, made the region tournament each of the three years and this year won the Cumberland District and was the No. 1 seed going into the region. All of this was accomplished because God blessed the program with very talented and hard-working kids. They made my job easy. We worked hard and played hard.
“Several of those 15 losses were on me. We had several close games that had I made better decisions in the crunch we could have turned a few of those into wins as well.”
Lovelace, a church pastor who lives in Church Hill, said he first went to Thomas Walker as an assistant coach to his “coaching mentor and hero” Jerry Myers with the school’s boys basketball program. School officials later approached him about taking over as girls coach.
“To be honest, I had never considered being a head coach,” Lovelace said. “I wasn’t a teacher so I was happy to help others. I prayed about it and accepted the job.”
In his first season as head coach, the Lady Pioneers went 17-7, winning more games than in the previous four years combined. They followed up with 21-5 and 16-3 seasons.
More important than the wins was the atmosphere, he said.
“We ate together, went putt-putting, prayed, laughed and cried together. Went to church, attended funerals for one another. We were a family and we won,” Lovelace said.
His decision to leave was a painful one but, he said, the Thomas Walker program will continue to be successful.
“Even with the loss of several great players, we have a host of talent coming back and our JV program won back to back championships,” Lovelace said.