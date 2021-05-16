ABINGDON — It wasn’t exactly a walk in the park, but Jon Wes Lovelace made his stroll to victory look pretty easy.
Lovelace won the Bill Webster Junior Championship going away, firing a 1-under-par 71 Sunday at Glenrochie Country Club to capture the second edition of this growing tournament. His total of 147 was a whopping 13 strokes better than second place.
“I hit the ball really good today,” said Lovelace, who will be a senior at Volunteer in the fall. “I could have gone lower, but 1 under is still a great score on this course.”
Lovelace hit 15 greens in regulation and made five birdies. He, along with the winners in all the other divisions, was awarded a green letterman’s jacket with the Glenrochie logo on the chest.
“I think that’s pretty cool,” Lovelace said while wearing the jacket. “This is a great tournament. I like it. It’s been fun.”
Seth Robinette finished second at 160 and Caleb Tipton was third at 164.
Coming down the stretch, there wasn’t much drama as Lovelace held a commanding lead. But his tee shot on the par-3 16th hole was a cause for concern.
The ball drilled into the sand trap, under the lip, giving him one of the worst lies of his career. He considered trying to play out sideways, but another bunker was ready to welcome his next shot if he went that way,
Instead, he pounded down on the ball and it went about 3 feet, but somehow it popped out of the sand. He chipped past the hole and made the putt, walking off the green in one of those rare times that a bogey felt pretty good.
“I really did pretty good just to get it out,” Lovelace said. “I thought there was no way I could get it out. I really thought I was going to hit it deeper under the lip.”
Lovelace began the day with a three-shot lead and said he wasn’t going to be concerned about where he stood until the final few holes of the tournament.
“I just tried to play my own game and then worry about it at the very end, which I didn’t really have anything to worry about then,” he said.
While Lovelace was running away with the boys’ title, the girls’ competition turned into quite a battle.
Noelia Adkins of Bristol shot the round of the tournament, a sparkling 70, to win by one stroke. Her 36-hole total of 149 surprised first-round co-leaders Katie Hall and Isabella van der Biest.
Hall came in with a second 75 to finish second. Van der Biest, the defending champion, shot 78 and finished third.
“I really just stayed playing my game and I knew that I could go and shoot a low round if I just took it one shot at a time,” said Adkins, a former Tennessee High star who will play at Tampa next year. “I really stayed calm and played how I knew I could play.”
Adkins adjusted her game to combat the tough conditions at Glenrochie, which included firm and fast greens.
“It was insane today,” she said. “You really had to play smart and club down a couple of clubs just get the ball to stay on the green, so it was playing the ball below the hole and trying to make some putts. Some of them fell in, so it was all good.”
Jayden Foster, son of Warriors Path golf pro Todd Foster, rallied to win the middle school boys title. He shot a 37 on Sunday for a 79 total and a three-shot victory over Cooper Terry and Grayson Sheets.
Chloe Bray won the middle school girls division with a 39. Her 79 was 10 strokes better than runner-up Aliezah Robinson.
Caleb Royston and Olivia Baker were awarded $1,000 Bill Webster Junior Championship scholarships. The winners were chosen by the Glenrochie Ladies Golf Association and the scholarships were based on academics, community service and golf accomplishments.
The tournament is named in honor of Bill Webster, the longtime pro at Glenrochie.