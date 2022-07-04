Gavin Cross has been driving a 2003 Toyota 4Runner with a heavily taped quarterpanel for a while now. Chances are it is a decent enough vehicle for a big man on campus.
But the days of tooling around in a two-decade-old ride are likely about to end for this man.
“I’m probably going to get a new Chevy truck, the new ZR2,” Cross said when asked last week.
And the former Tennessee High and Virginia Tech baseball star will likely be able to handle the financial end of such a purchase, a rare trick at the tender age of 21.
If the sky doesn’t fall, Cross is all but assured of becoming a first-round selection in this month’s MLB draft. The sweet-swinging left-hander could well be chosen among the first 10 picks: The latest MLB.com mock draft tags him at No. 8 to the Minnesota Twins. The first round is scheduled for July 17.
Last year’s eighth pick received a signing bonus of more than $5 million.
“It’s kind of surreal, really,” Cross said. “As a kid you dream to be able to keep playing ball, and now it’s all in front of me. My future is now. I’m very blessed to be here.”
NOT SO LONG AGO
Perhaps no one figured that Cross would be in this position when he graduated from Tennessee High in 2019, but the stars began to align when he became a hitting machine and a two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference standout for the nationally ranked Hokies.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound outfielder batted .336 with 28 home runs and 85 RBIs in 108 games over his sophomore and junior seasons at Tech. His on-base and OPS (on-base plus slugging) percentages were both considerably higher than the major league average.
He also led the ACC with seven triples this season, stole 12 bases in 12 attempts and committed just one error in center field. Speed is not an issue, nor is his defense.
But his bat is his meal ticket.
In the Hokies’ recent three-game romp through the NCAA Blacksburg Regional, Cross hit .615 (including a 5-for-6 game) and blasted a 432-foot homer over the Hokies' scoreboard in right field.
His sparkling barrel rate and impressive exit velocity are proof that Cross carries a big stick.
“I think for the most part I’m pretty consistent, and being consistently good is what Coach (John) Szefc preaches,” Cross said, referring to the Hokies' head man. “Show up and try to be the same guy every day. Consistently show that they'll know what they're getting every moment.”
Clearly, his moment has arrived, and Bristol’s favorite son plans to enjoy the process.
“I just got back from a week at the MLB combine in San Diego, where they invited the top 300 prospects,” the affable Cross said. “It was sweet, meeting with the GMs and scouting directors and doing some medical stuff like MRIs. It was pretty relaxing since we didn’t do any baseball stuff except meeting with teams to get to know their philosophies as far as what they like to do with college hitters and possibly where I would go after the draft.
“I might have a draft party (on July 17) with family and friends. I got invited to the draft, but I’m probably going to stay around town and enjoy it with the people who helped me get here.”
TERRIFIC SUPPORT, NO DOUBT
Cross comes by his across-the-board abilities honestly. His father, Adam, shined at East Tennessee State before signing a free-agent deal with the Atlanta Braves organization. He played three years of minor league ball prior to coaching at Walters State, where he tutored his little brother, Brandon.
“It’s a baseball family,” the father said. “Gavin was swinging a bat soon as he could walk.”
The young Cross learned well.
“It all stems from my dad, who coached our travel team with guys from this part of Tennessee,” Cross said. “He kind of gave me my foundation of how I play and my love for the game.”
Hampered by injuries as a sophomore and junior at Tennessee High, Cross began to feel he was onto something by the end of his abbreviated COVID season as a freshman at Virginia Tech.
“There wasn't much talk or anything my freshman year, but personally that’s when I realized I might have a chance,” Cross said. “My sophomore year I kind of put myself on the map, so to say, then I had a really good summer. I kind of built on all that and it has just kept going.”
Of course, hard work fits in somewhere.
“Our coaches (at Tech) coached us hard,” Cross insisted. “Practice wasn’t easy, BPs were not easy, school wasn’t easy — nothing was really easy. You had to go out and earn everything.
“I’ve been blessed with some tools and natural ability, but I’ve been coached well all my life. It all came in stages, and it all kind of accumulated over my three years at Tech.”
THE CLINCHER
Cross was chosen to compete with Team USA’s National Collegiate Baseball Squad last summer, joining 47 other top players and prospects from around the country. He stood tall throughout the 14-game schedule, especially when he blasted a massive grand slam off Mississippi State's Jackson Fristoe the night the two elite teams played in Bristol.
“The success he had in the ACC as a sophomore opened a lot of eyes,” said Adam Cross, a former scout. “Then playing for Team USA and doing what he did all summer with a wooden bat against the best competition from this upcoming draft class, and following that up with another good year as a junior ... he built a really strong résumé from a scouting standpoint.
“From a young age he did things you can’t teach, like hand-eye coordination and some of the fluidity he possesses. The only thing you don’t know is what kind of body will God bless him with. Well, he’s turned out 6-3 and 215, and he's athletic, strong and can run. You combine all that with a good work ethic and his skill set, and suddenly you have a pretty good player.”
THE MONEY IS GRAVY
Anyone who’s about to receive a life-changing payday could easily be moved to distraction, but Cross doesn’t come across that way. He displays a level-headedness about it all.
“It’s a plus, sure. I mean, it is what it is,” the easy-going superstar said. “These organizations pay a lot of money and put a lot of trust into kids like me to kind of keep developing and hopefully make a contribution to their franchise.
“You don’t get paid hardly anything in the minor leagues and that's why the bonuses are so big. But at the end of the day, I’m playing for the love of the game — and hopefully I’ll never have to work a real job and get to play this kid’s game my whole life. The money would be great, yeah, but more than anything I’m just happy to continue playing baseball, quite honestly.”