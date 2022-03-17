Mountain 7 District softball ended in a tough battle last season, and this one looks no different, with plenty of teams looking to be in the district title race.
Here’s a look at some of the teams as the season starts.
GATE CITY
The Lady Blue Devils return a lot of experience, and coach Cara Noe is excited to see how her squad has grown.
Walters State signee Abby Davidson leads the contingent of returning starters. The senior pitcher and infielder was an All-Region 2D player last season.
Also back for the Lady Devils are junior infielders K.K. Baker, who also pitches, Savannah Monroe and Kally Wood.
In the outfield, all-district Addie Gibson (Jr.) and Makayla Bays (So.) are back.
Juniors Kady Davidson, Tori Fansler, Piper Lane and Maddison Wood and sophomores Rylee Blevins and Maddy Wood add depth.
UNION
The Lady Bears were young last season and they’re still young.
However, coach Makenzie Brewer has plenty of experienced players.
“We will be returning eight starters,” Brewer said. “We have a lot of young talent and multiple leaders on the team. Our players come in and work hard every day.”
Junior shortstop Megan Day, an all-district pick last year, anchors the infield along with Addison Toney (So.), who can play third base or catcher.
Sophomore pitcher Ava Collingsworth is back for her second year on the mound.
Other infielders include sophomores Braleigh Mullins, Lindsey Roberts and freshman Aliyah Davidson.
Senior Sarah Barnette is in the outfield that also includes junior Hannah Mullins and sophomore Bella Bascope, with freshmen utility players Keelie Sutphin and Kylie Castle also looking to contribute.
WISE CENTRAL
Coach Allison Shortt does not have to worry about explaining too much to her Lady Warriors this year.
Shortt has all but one starter back this season.
With an experienced squad, Shortt said the focus for her team is to be ready.
“We want to be mentally and physically prepared for any situation,” the coach said.
The infield has plenty of familiar faces with all returning starters. Junior Emily Sturgill is at catcher, senior Baylee Collins is at first base, seniors Jill Sturgill and Bayleigh Allison are at second base. Sturgill will also see time on the mound. At third, Lexi Baker (Jr.) returns with Kat Hopkins (Sr.) back at shortstop.
Senior Kaley Crabtree is the designated player with outfielders Taylor Cochran (Jr.) and Lauren Jackson (So.) back.
The other outfield position could be filled by Gracie Mullins (Jr.), Emma Ramsey (Fr.) or Maddie Whited (So.).
RIDGEVIEW
The Wolfpack returns six starters and two part-time starters from last year’s Mountain 7 tournament championship team.
Coach Kent Grant, however, is not counting on breezing through the district this year.
“We are very excited about the group we have. We have some positions and roles we need to figure out early,” Grant said. “The goal is to be playing our best softball at the end of the season.”
A big concern for Grant is on the mound, where the Pack lost Laci Williams to graduation.
While sophomore Caiti Hill returns, she pitched only eight innings last year.
Junior pitcher Claudia Stanley is back this season after missing her sophomore season because of an ACL injury.
The Wolfpack infield returns shortstop Braelynn Strouth (So.), who had a .456 batting average in her freshman season. Hill is also back at second, when she’s not pitching. She had a .426 batting average with 30 RBIs last season.
Junior Maggie Grant is back at catcher with McKenna McFall (Jr.) back at third base.
Junior Destiny Fleming will carry the load as designated player, while the outfield returns starters Brooke Frazier (Sr.) in center, Sagen Boyd (Jr.) in right and Macee Hensley (Jr.) in left.