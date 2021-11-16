Lots of competition for the top spot in Cumberland boys basketball

This season could be one of the most competitive in a while for Cumberland District boys basketball with every squad returning key players from the shortened spring season.
About every contest against district foes will be a key one for several teams looking to take the district crown.
J.I. BURTON
Last season: 14-3, 8-2
The Raiders had a banner season in the spring, winning their second Region 1D title in three seasons.
For coach Caleb Church’s team to be successful this season, a new floor leader will have to emerge after the graduation of Trevor Culbertson, who averaged 16 points, 6.4 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game last season.
“The loss of Trevor Culbertson will be an adjustment for these players,” Church said. “Trevor was the motor of our offense and made things happen with his athleticism and natural play-making abilities.”
The Raiders still have plenty of experience, led by senior Zac Campbell, who averaged 18.1 points, six rebounds and 2.6 assists last season.
Also back is returning starter Noa Godsey, who averaged close to seven points per game last season for the Raiders.
Seniors Jaymen Buchanan and Chris Branham and junior Clay Hart also look to be key contributors this season.
The Raiders have plenty of depth with seniors Esau Teasley, Johnny Williams and Jermaine Forney along with juniors Braxton Williams, Daunte Key, Dalton Sturgill and Robert Emershaw.
TWIN SPRINGS
LAST SEASON: 14-4, 7-3
Coach Ty Webb’s Titans are blessed with experience and depth this season and are poised for a run at the Cumberland title.
“We’ve got a blue collar bunch of kids. If we can keep our focus, block out all the noise and buy into the process, I think we have a chance to have a good season,” Webb said. “We have pieces that fit together well. These are kids who know how to compete and want to be successful.”
Twin Springs returns four starters from last season: junior Connor Lane, who averaged 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game; junior Bradley Owens, who averaged 14.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game; senior Mason Elliott, who averaged 11 points and 7.5 rebounds per game; and junior Bradley Castle, who averaged five points and two assists per game.
Webb has plenty of options to help fill out the lineup with Tristan Counts, Ryan Horne and Kye Hale along with newcomers Eli McCoy, Andrew Salyer, Ian Mullins and Will Farmer.
RYE COVE
LAST SEASON: 12-4, 7-3
The Eagles are blessed with an embarrassment of riches this season.
All five senior starters are back for coach Michael Paul Berry.
All-Region 1D pick Ethan Chavez returns. He averaged 20.4 points and 11.6 rebounds per game last season.
He’s joined by guards Matthew Rhoton and Zach Baker and post players Titus Homenick and Andrew Jessee.
“We have a veteran group returning this season,” Berry said. “They work hard and are fun to be around.
“The Cumberland will be tough top to bottom, our goal is to improve every day and peak at the right time.”
Senior Roscoe Haines provides depth for the Eagles, while Kaden Chavez, Jay Bowen and Hamilton Osborne also look to contribute.
EASTSIDE
LAST SEASON: 7-8, 5-5
Hovering around the .500 mark is not where the Spartans are accustomed to being.
This season coach Patrick Damron’s squad looks to battle its way back to the top of the Cumberland.
“We are pleased with our progress in the offseason and look forward to having that show on the court,” Damron said. “Most of our district will be a tough out on most nights. We hope to be playing our best basketball come February.”
Senior Eli McCoy, the Spartans 6-foot-5 post player, returns from an All-Region 1D season where he averaged 19 points and nine rebounds.
Reece Mullins, who averaged nine points per game last season, returns at a post position.
Shawn Mullins, up from the junior varsity team, along with guards Jordan Gray and Ean Bright — both seniors — fill out the lineup for the Spartans.
Sophomore Ben Sutherland and juniors Cole Mullins, Jaxsyn Collins and Evan Mullins provide depth for the squad.
THOMAS WALKER
LAST SEASON: 6-10, 3-7
Pioneer coach Clay Jeffers enters his second season at Thomas Walker looking to replace the loss of Caleb Yeary to graduation. Yeary averaged 22 points in the spring.
Senior Zack Kidwell is back for the Pioneers, averaging 11 points and 10 rebounds per game, along with Cameron Grabeel and Larry Hart.
“We’ve got a group of high-motor, high-character young men that have worked their tails off all fall and summer,” Jeffers said. “We look forward to the ups and downs, learning curves and growth of these young men throughout the season.”
Newcomers Nick Kimberlin, Riley Brock and Tanner Epperly, all sophomores, will also look to contribute this season.
CASTLEWOOD
LAST SEASON: 0-15, 0-10
After a dismal spring season, new Blue Devils coach Patrick Wade brings a renewed enthusiasm to the program.
“I’m very excited,” Wade said of taking over the Castlewood squad. “I’m very appreciative of everyone. The community, our administration and faculty have been very welcoming and willing to help. I feel like the players have really bought in, and I can’t say enough about how hard they’ve worked.
“We’re looking to develop our team and be playing our best basketball after Christmas when we open up with the ultra-competitive Cumberland District.”
Wade will be relying on senior leadership from guards Coleman Cook and Brad McCoy and post players Josh Hall and Raef Cooper, as well as junior Johnathan Dotson.
Junior Jacob Lasley and sophomores Cayden Dishman and Aiden Glovier provide depth for the Blue Devils.