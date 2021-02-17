JOHNSON CITY — The struggles are getting real for the East Tennessee State basketball team.
The Bucs lost for the fourth time in five games Wednesday night as Mercer emerged with a 71-64 Southern Conference victory at Freedom Hall.
Felipe Haase scored 19 points as Mercer won on ETSU’s home court for the second year in a row.
The loss pretty much ended ETSU’s hopes of winning the SoCon’s regular-season championship, although those hopes might have actually ended earlier in the week with a loss at Chattanooga.
ETSU fell to 12-10 overall, 8-6 in the SoCon. Mercer improved to 13-8, 6-7.
Ledarrius Brewer and Serrel Smith led ETSU with 16 points apiece. David Sloan added 10.
The Bucs led 61-60 when Mercer closed the game with an 11-3 run.
Mercer scored the first six points of the second half. The Bucs looked tentative and confused before coach Jason Shay called a timeout after Leon Ayers’ dunk put the Bears up 41-33.
ETSU got its act together as Damari Monsanto scored five points in a row on a 3-pointer and a dunk, and Ty Brewer added a layup. Suddenly, Mercer’s lead was 44-43 with 13:30 left.
A minute Later, Ty Brewer’s two free throws put ETSU up for the first time in the second half. It was a 12-3 run for the Bucs and, as usual, it was fueled by the defense.
A dizzying sequence during which there were six lead changes in three minutes left ETSU up 61-60 with 3:25 remaining.
Mercer’s James Glisson III then made a layup to put his team up and Ross Cummings connected from 3-point range. The Bears scored the next seven points, forcing the Bucs to scramble down the stretch.
Brewer’s 3-pointer with 21 seconds left cut Mercer’s lead to 67-64, but the Bears hit their free throws to leave town with a win.
Mercer jumped out to an 8-0 lead as ETSU missed its first two shots and committed three turnovers in the first two minutes.
That put the Bucs in chase mode from the get-go, and they didn’t catch the Bears until Ty Brewer’s steal and dunk with 1:42 left in the first half forged a 30-30 tie.
ETSU got its first lead at 33-32 when Brewer drained a 3-pointer with 1:02 left in the half.
Mercer led 35-33 at halftime after the Bucs turned the ball over as they milked the clock for one last shot. Smith kept ETSU close with 14 points in the first half on 6-of-7 shooting.
Ayers had 13 points for Mercer. Cummins and Neftali Alvarez each had 10.
The Bucs return to action Saturday on the road against Samford. Mercer plays host to Furman that same day.