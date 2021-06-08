Former East Tennessee State golfer Adrian Meronk will play in the U.S. Open in less than two weeks.
It will be the first major of Meronk’s career. He has been playing on the European Tour, where he has been climbing the Race to Dubai rankings. The top 10 points earners in the European Tour’s last three events earned spots in the U.S. Open. Meronk finished sixth on that list, thanks mostly to a third-place finish at the British Masters.
“It’s a great feeling to qualify for the U.S. Open and be the first Polish player in the tournament’s history,” Meronk said. “I am proud of myself and thankful to my team. I feel like my game is trending in the right direction. I’m super excited to be competing against the best players in the world.”
Meronk will be the first ETSU player to compete in a major since Rhys Enoch made the cut at the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, where he tied the U.S. Open-Pebble Beach record with a second-round 66.
Meronk played for ETSU from 2012-2016 under former coach Fred Warren and was a four-time all-conference golfer and a two-time All-American. He’s a two-time Southern Conference player of the year and won the 2016 SoCon individual title. Meronk’s five wins at ETSU tie him for second place on the school’s all-time list.
The 121st U.S. Open is being held June 17-20 at Torrey Pines in LaJolla, California.