WISE — Virginia-Wise coach Hank Banner has seen a lot of baseball during his tenure at the NCAA Division II school nestled in Southwest Virginia’s mountains.
The spring of 2021 will be the last season he sees it has head of the Cavaliers program.
The sometimes subdued, sometimes fiery but always likable coach announced Thursday that next season — his 25th with the UVA Wise program — will be his last.
Banner was part of UVA Wise baseball before becoming the coach. He played on the Cavaliers' 1989 and ’90 conference championship teams.
“I have been involved with this program for over 30 years. I'm ready for the next stage in my life," Banner said. “Words can't express how thankful I am for my teammates and coaches as a player, the assistant coaches that have been on my staff and the hundreds of student-athletes that have come through our program.”
Banner’s teams have accumulated 477 victories in his tenure — more wins than any UVA Wise coach, regardless of sport, in the school’s history.
In 2019, Banner directed the Cavs to the program’s first postseason win since joining the DII ranks in 2015.
UVA Wise won the NAIA Mid-South Conference East Division championship in 2011. Banner also guided the Cavaliers to a conference title and three regional tournament appearances.
Banner’s tenure saw players establish 33 career school records and 35 single-season records.
“We are so grateful for Coach Banner's service to UVa-Wise, our students, and most significantly our baseball program,” athletic director Kendall Rainey said in a release from the school. “Coach Banner's legacy is, and will be, the many men who have graduated and gone on to successful careers and families who have had a positive impact on their communities.
"Coach Banner is a class act through and through.”