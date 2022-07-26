JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City boxers Dustin Long and Blayton Watson will headline the card when Strikefest 9 takes place Saturday night at Holiday Inn.
Dustin Long (6-3-2) is both the promoter and fighting against undefeated Donelei Benedetto (3-0) in an eight-round fight for the Tennessee state and USBF championships. Watson will put up his 7-0 record against Javier Frazier, a veteran of 30 fights in a six-round, light heavyweight bout.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with bouts to start at 7 p.m.
Benedetto is similar to Long in that he’s fought in a variety of combat sports — Mixed Martial Arts, Muay Thai and Bare Knuckle Fighting — as well as boxing. Long is best known for his knockout of Marsellos Wilder, the younger brother of former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.
The 39-year-old could have chosen an easier fight for Saturday night, but that’s not what he wants in front of the local fans.
“I want to take on good fighters, especially at home where you get your support from,” Long said. “You want to fight someone who will push you. I’m older, and at my age, it’s either go now or don’t go at all.”
The 6-foot-5 Long, who has fought in cards promoted by Floyd Mayweather’s and Oscar De La Hoya’s companies, looks to use his experience and a reach advantage against Benedetto, a well-put together 6-foot-1 southpaw. Benedetto is an aggressive fighter who likes to charge his opponent, while Long believes he can score with an effective counterattack.
“You always grow as far as your fight IQ goes,” Long said. “To prepare for this fight, I’ve had Blayton help me a lot with this fight. He might hit a little harder than Blayton, but he doesn’t have the boxing skills of Blayton. RJ, the amateur who just made it to the Golden Gloves, is a 21-year-old with good speed I’ve been sparring with. I’ve had some good looks out of southpaws.”
After nearly a six-year absence, Watson, 30, made a return to the ring nearly a year to the day last July. He scored a third-round knockout of veteran Courtney McCleave. Long believes Watson could make even quicker work of Frazier.
Watson, at 6-foot-1, has a significant height and reach advantage over the 5-foot-8 Frazier. He’s also been training at a high level.
“Blayton is a really good boxer, and I think he can do some big things,” Long said. “I’m excited to see him in there. He’s been training angry like he doesn’t get the respect he deserves. I’m picking Blayton by second-round stoppage in this fight.”
KINGSPORT GYM NOW OPEN
Watson operates the B Hive Gym in Johnson City. Long has opened his D3 gym at 1101 Stone Drive in Kingsport with long-range plans of opening gyms in Bristol and Elizabethton.
“We want the kids to have a bigger pool to choose from when it’s time to spar and train,” Long said. “We want 80 kids around the Tri-Cities boxing instead of a few.”
Long has a special offer: Any kid from Kingsport thinking about joining the gym can come by Wednesday and Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and get a free ticket to Saturday’s fights.
He is also offering free kids’ boxing and women’s cardio classes the first week of August.
