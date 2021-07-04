GRAY — Dustin Long scored three knockdowns over six rounds against Calvin Early Jr. to capture the U.S. Boxing Federation and Tennessee state cruiserweight championships in the main event of Saturday night’s Strikefest 7 card at the Appalachian Fairgrounds.
After an unexpected delay occurred when the top ring rope came loose in the second round, Long, a Johnson City fighter, picked up the pace. He trapped Early, a fighter out of Charlotte, North Carolina, in the right corner and dropped him with a short hook. He scored two more knockdowns in the fourth round, including another coming off a short left hook.
Long wasn’t able to put away his opponent over the six-round fight, which he attributed to Early’s awkward style and getting hit with a body shot in the first round, which he said hurt.
Still, he left no doubt about the outcome. Two judges had Long winning 58-53 and the other scored it 59-52.
WATSON RETURN
Johnson City’s Charlie Watson, a former Southern Golden Gloves champion as an amateur, returned to the ring for the first time in four years against Virginia boxer Justin Gunter. The two brawled and wrestled in an action-packed second round, and Watson developing a nasty cut over his left eye.
Gunter battered Watson over the final two rounds of the fight, often keeping him trapped against the ropes, to earn a unanimous decision.
OTHER LOCALS
Dylan O’Sullivan, a MMA fighter from Johnson City, made a successful boxing debut. He landed a right uppercut on the chin of New York’s Jermaine Corley to score a knockdown in the first round of their cruiserweight bout. O’Sullivan scored another knockdown near the end of the four-round fight to take an easy decision.
Another accomplished MMA fighter from Johnson City, Preston “The Icepick” Schick, scored four knockdowns against Jair Garza to win by second-round TKO in his professional boxing debut.
Schick, a tall super lightweight fighter, landed a left hook for the first knockdown. His second and third knockdowns came courtesy of an overhand right and a hard body shot.
With no three-knockdown rule in effect, Schick dropped Garza a fourth time with an uppercut to the body in the second round to put an end to the fight.
Likewise, Coeburn’s Roy Sanders had a distinct height and reach advantage in his cruiserweight win against David Ratliff. Sanders took a unanimous decision over Ratliff in their four-round bout.
KICKBOXING
The card also involved kickboxing with Jesse Romans winning his debut by third-round knockout of Nick Jewell.
Using leg strikes to the left leg of Jewell, he scored two knockdowns before ending the fight with a knee that knocked Jewell through the ropes.
In amateur kickboxing bouts, Swedish kickboxer Jakob Wendesten scored a unanimous decision over Charles Chandler of Asheville, North Carolina. Knoxville’s Garrett Johnson scored a 29-28 decision over Kentucky fighter Joshua Broughton.