Nine months after the biggest win of his career, Dustin Long will make his return to the boxing ring on Saturday.
Long (3-1-2) scored a fourth-round knockout of Marsellos Wilder, the younger brother of former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, last November in Las Vegas. Now, he faces James Jenkins (1-5-1) in a scheduled six-round cruiserweight fight at Fort Payne, Alabama.
If the 6-foot-5 Long wins as expected, it could lead to an opportunity to return to Las Vegas on a big fight card in September. While there have been fights broadcast on the television networks, several fighters are struggling with promoters not able to pay as much without live crowds. Many of the purses now offered are a third of what they were before the COVID-19 shutdown.
Still, Long felt it was important to get back in the ring to keep his skills sharp.
“This is a fight to stay busy. I had a ton of fight offers and then with the pandemic, it made everything crash,” Long said. “Once everything has gotten up and running, it has made it easier to connect with managers, trainers, matchmakers. This opportunity presented itself, and I jumped on it.”
Long, 38, hasn’t watched film on Jenkins, a 40-year-old from Atlanta. That doesn’t mean he’s looking ahead or not taking the fight seriously. He knows Jenkins is like him, possessing a varied fighting background in both boxing and Mixed Martial Arts.
Still, a big challenge he has faced has been getting the normal sparring done before the fight.
Instead of training at a local gym, Long has done much of his training at home.
“My manager and I have turned my garage into a gym,” Long said. “I’ve basically gotten everything I’ve needed, like a speed bag, a couple of heavy bags, a treadmill and elliptical. A big goal was to keep my weight down and stay in shape. It’s not the same training you would get in a full gym with the sparring and getting the timing down, but you have to do what you can.”
Long landed a perfectly timed left hook to knock out Wilder. He feels that result has helped him more as a boxer than anything after previously splitting time between the two combat sports.
“My confidence has grown, and now that I’m strictly boxing and not back and forth, it’s helped me,” Long said. “The stance in MMA is different than boxing, and in boxing, you let your hands go a lot more. If you throw 8-10 punches in succession in MMA, you’re likely going to end up on your back.
“Strictly focusing on the boxing, I went eight rounds with a guy with nearly 50 fights when it was my second match. Some guys have fought their whole life and not fought a fight scheduled for 10 rounds. The Vegas fight, that was a great experience for me, my wife and kids. So I’m getting more comfortable with the transition from MMA to boxing.”