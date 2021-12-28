BRISTOL, Tenn. — The host team was a bit too cordial Tuesday night in second-round play of the 38th Arby's Classic at Viking Hall.
Long Island Lutheran feasted on 26 Tennessee High turnovers, running out to a 19-point advantage at halftime on its way to a 74-34 rout of the Vikings.
While they did have difficulty hanging on to the basketball, it's not like the Vikings were particularly sloppy. Instead, credit the mongoose-like quickness of Lutheran guard Jayden Reid for most of Tennessee High's headaches.
A 5-foot-11 junior, Reid had eight of the 17 steals by the Panthers, who got it done with full-court, man-to-man pressure, not once using any zone traps.
"He's been with us since his freshman year," said 14th-year Lutheran head coach John Buck, who played four years at Wake Forest. "He's super, super competitive and is one of the best guards in New York and the country, too."
Backcourt mate Jayden Pierre, a 6-1 senior who has committed to Providence, has plenty of game as well. Their combined ball pressure led to countless run-out layups and five dunks for the nationally ranked Panthers, who shot 58.8%.
"We have elite quickness in the backcourt," Buck said. "Both of our guards know how to pick their spots. They keep you in front and when they see the ball exposed, they go and make that play.
"Defense, no matter what you're playing, starts with pressure on the ball."
Second-year THS coach Michael McMean pretty much got what he expected from Lutheran, which forced 14 first-half turnovers to lead 38-19 at intermission.
"I saw the (preseason) No. 4 team in the nation," said McMeans, whose club committed 10 turnovers in the third quarter before a continuous clock helped ease the pain. "When you've got guys going to Connecticut and Wake Forest and Providence, you expect them to be like that.
"It's a luxury when you've got guards that are that quick, that fast and have that good of hands, and then you can stand two 6-8 and 7-footers in the back.
"Our kids fought their butts off," McMeans continued. "I'm proud of them, but what can you say when you have multiple Division I guys on one team?"
Reid finished with 19 points and Pierre had 16 to back the team-high 20-point game of 6-6 junior forward James Johns. Together the trio made an eye-popping 17 of 19 2-point shots from the floor, also combining for five 3s.
Lutheran (5-1) is currently ranked 14th nationally by MaxPreps.
Tennessee High (6-9) received a team-high 10-point game from Colin Brown, but the Vikings shot just 28.6% from the floor. The Vikings, who played without Brandon Wilhoit, got seven points from 6-5 junior standout Brandon Dufore, who fought foul trouble all night before being disqualified with his fifth with 1:37 left in the third quarter.
TAMPA CATHOLIC 80, EAST HAMILTON 58
The Crusaders of Tampa, Florida, were in control all evening in taking down East Hamilton to close Tuesday night's play.
Paced by the outstanding game of 6-5 sophomore Karter Knox, who hit 10 of 17 shots to score a game-high 22 points, Tampa Catholic led 20-14 after one period and 42-26 at intermission.
Knox is the brother of former Kentucky star Kevin Knox, now with the New York Knicks.
Karmello Branch scored 15 points, Eddrin Bronson added 14 and Isaiah Campbell-Finch tossed in 11 to back Knox's performance.
Ashton Munson scored 15 points to lead East Hamilton. Zachariah Laboo and Colby Mason each scored 10.
Tampa Catholic shot 51.6% and committed 18 turnovers. Hamilton hit on 40% of its floor attempts while turning it over 23 times.