COEBURN — The paving and preliminary work is done and opening day is set for Lonesome Pine Raceway.
After a day full of practice Saturday, Tim O’Quinn, LPR’s general manager and promoter, said the short track will reopen on Aug. 29.
The facility took a detour last year as a dirt track under the name Clay Valley Speedway, but a run of bad luck and timing, including six rainouts, forced an abrupt end to the 2019 season.
Earlier this month, officials announced the short track’s return both to its asphalt racing roots and its familiar name of Lonesome Pine Raceway.
MOVING FORWARD
Plans were to be racing already, but paving and other details took a little longer to iron out and the delays pushed the reopening date to this coming Saturday.
O’Quinn said the delay was well worth it, particularly for paving the turns and the backstretch.
“We paved 1 and 2 and 3 and 4 and the backstretch. And then we patched the frontstretch where it needed it,” he said. “The drivers who ran here today said it has a lot of grip. They’re probably going to have to do some work with their vehicles because of how much grip there is.
“So basically the response that we’ve gotten has been awesome.”
LOOKING FOR A GOOD FIELD
About 25 drivers from all classes showed up for Saturday’s open practice.
Earlier, O’Quinn said he had received inquiries from about 40 racing teams in the featured Limited Late Model class. If at least half of those teams show up on a regular basis, O’Quinn said there will be “some quality and exciting racing every other weekend.”
O’Quinn said teams that compete in other divisions also have shown a great deal of interest.
SPECTATORS WELCOME
O’Quinn also is excited about having spectators in the stands. All health and social distancing guidelines necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic will be followed at the storied track, which dates to the 1970s and has seen a variety of racing circuits.
Grandstand seating admission will be $10 per person, and children 12 and under will be admitted free. Pit admission will be $25 across the board.
Pit gates will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and practice will begin at noon.
General admission gates will open at 5 p.m., and racing action is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. sharp.