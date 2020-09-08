COEBURN — Fans in the Virginia coalfields were starved for some good short-track racing and Lonesome Pine Raceway delivered in a big way Saturday night.
After a long, hard journey, the three-eighths-mile asphalt track hosted the Southeast Super Trucks Series and a win by one of North Carolina’s most famous racing families capped off a great night of action.
Clark Houston, grandson of NASCAR Busch Series legend Tommy Houston, held off a hard-charging Taylor Hosford to win the featured race. It was Houston’s second win in the series and the third straight runner-up finish for Hosford.
Their late-race duel was only part of what made Saturday night so special. No so long ago, Lonesome Pine Raceway was covered in dirt and many thought it was dead.
The track closed in 2017 because of low car counts, poor attendance and other factors.
Local businessman Bobby Hill purchased the property in April 2019 and made the decision to convert it to a dirt track and rename it Clay Valley Speedway. Doomed by bad weather and more low car counts, Hill shut down operations weeks later.
Frustrated, he put the track up for auction last fall. When there wasn’t a suitable bid for the property, Hill decided to give it another go as Lonesome Pine.
The clay was removed from the track, but the surface below was damaged and in need of serious repair. Repaving projects took longer than expected and the track wasn’t ready to go until late August.
A planned reopening was scheduled for Aug. 29, but the bad luck continued when the night’s program was rained out.
It finally opened Saturday. While there’s still work to be done around the facility, it opened with a great atmosphere and plenty of fan support.
As for the racing surface, the frontstretch is rough, but the backstretch and turns look great with the new pavement. The track was challenging for the drivers, but they still enjoyed it.
“It’s the roughest racetrack I’ve ever been to,” Houston said. “You have to hit the bumps and land right where it doesn’t upset the truck. But it’s a great race track and a fun track to get around.”
It was definitely fun for the fans as the racing was competitive from start to finish.
Caleb Heady won both Legends features, taking the challenge to start from the rear of the 23-car field for the second race. He made a spectacular drive to the front with a last-lap pass for the win. Jacob Bradley swept Bandolero features, while former NASCAR truck series driver Caleb Holman won the Carolina Vintage Series race.
Points leader Justin Southerlin held off pole-sitter Ashton Higgins to win the Southeast Limited Late Models feature.
It set the stage for the main event with Houston passing Tanner Carter for the lead and then holding off Hosford over the final 25 laps.
Houston joined his father, Andy, as winners at Lonesome Pine. Tommy Houston raced at some of the major Late Model Sportsman events at the track in the 1970s but never won there.
Clark Houston, who finished fourth when the series raced at Kingsport earlier this season, compared the two three-eighths-mile tracks.
“They’re very similar. The straightaways here are longer, but the corners you have to get ‘whoa-ed down’ and get the thing pointed straight off the corners,” he said. “They both have banking, but neither drive like you have any banking because you ride around the bottom.”
Hosford was also a big fan of the racing at Lonesome Pine.
“It’s a rough, old track and it’s got its own character,” she said. “There are a lot of bumps on the backstretch. It can mess you up going in the corner, but if you find the right line, you can make it work.”
Hill and his staff are doing all they can to make racing work long term at Lonesome Pine. The first regular program is scheduled for Saturday, and it’s key for the fans to come and show their support again in a big way.
The local racing scene has been strong through the challenging 2020 season with well- attended events at Kingsport Speedway and Volunteer Speedway.
Lonesome Pine hopes to duplicate the other tracks’ success by the staff continuing to work on the facility and listening to the fans. Saturday was a good start toward their goals.