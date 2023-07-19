Some sports are intended to be for anyone, no matter the age.
Recently, a contingent of local senior athletes showed their stuff at the annual National Seniors Games that took place in Pittsburgh.
There were over 12,000 participants from across the country and around 400 were from Tennessee.
LOCAL NOTABLES IN CORNHOLE
One of the most successful sports for locals was cornhole.
Joyce Manis of Kingsport won two gold medals and a silver in the 85-89 age group.
She took gold in the singles and also won in doubles with her partner Joan Conant.
“I had actually broken my leg on April 27 playing volleyball,” Manis said. “That didn’t stop me from going to the state senior games in June and Pittsburgh this month. I used my walker to participate and I told myself I would never give up.
“The district games are in September and I plan on being there.”
Conant also came home with a silver medal in singles in the 80-84 age group.
Manis’ last medal came with Dan Ball in the mixed doubles, claiming silver.
Catherine Crooke also came back with a silver medal in her age division in singles.
OTHERS BRINGING HOME HARDWARE
Kingsport’s Ball finished in the top five of the shuffleboard competition, taking fifth.
On the track, Blounville’s Carol Hicks was part of the gold medal 4x100-meter relay team in the 75-79 age group. Hicks also performed well in the 200 dash, finishing third and earning a bronze medal.
In the 50 and 100 dashes, Hicks finished sixth in both events.
A volleyball team that included Jean Coffman of Kingsport also won a gold medal in the event.