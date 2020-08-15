KINGSPORT — Brandon Calton’s second professional mixed martial arts victory in as many tries did not come as easily as the first.
In Saturday’s Showcase MMA 113 inside the MeadowView Convention Center, the Pennington Gap native won by TKO 1 minute, 4 seconds into the second round of his super heavyweight main event against Atlanta’s Larry Greene.
“This was a much different fight,” Calton said. “This guy came in as a professional boxer/Golden Gloves guy from Atlanta, so it was a whole different game plan and outcome.”
Most super heavyweight fights do not last past the first round, and the last time Calton was in the cage, his fight lasted only 14 seconds.
“This was a big test and I really wanted to see how I stood up against (Greene),” said the former East Tennessee State football player. “I’m more of a raw wrestler and it was good to kind of do something different.”
Both fighters went at each other from the outset and it was an even fight despite Greene outweighing Calton by some 30 pounds. Greene was surprisingly quick with his hands, but that is to be expected coming out of a boxing background.
“Coming out quick kind of caught me off guard,” Calton said. “Our game plan was to kind of react to his movements. It never goes the way it’s planned, though.”
The fight had to be momentarily stopped by the referee in the second round. Calton had unintentionally struck Greene in the back of the head after Greene landed a kick to Calton’s chest.
“That kind of messed me up,” Calton said. “When he kicked me here (pointing to chest), it took my breath and I closed my eyes. I just kind of swung blindly and didn’t know I had hit him in the head until the ref pushed me off of him.”
Calton gathered his composure and ended the fight soon thereafter when he got Greene up against the cage and landed several blows.
“If I had listened to my coaches from the get-go, that was the plan to establish the jab,” he said. “It was a well-learned lesson and I gained something from it and am grateful for the opportunity.
“(Greene) is a first-class guy and it’s great that they were able to come up here all the way from Atlanta.”
In the co-main event, Bryan Battle took the MMA 185-pound bout with former King University wrestling standout Garrett Fosdyck via choke submission 3:21 into the first round.
Cole Ferrell defeated Kelli Gottardo 1:18 into the first round on a guillotine submission, and Josh Oxendine got his first professional MMA victory with a first-round TKO just 24 seconds into his bout with William Wilson.
The riveting combat Jiu Jitsu super heavyweight bout saw Coeburn’s Chandler Cole get a submission 8:03 into the round against Jeremiah Bowman.
Noah Lindsey took home the 155-pound MMA Showcase title over reigning champ Nick Campbell with a triangle submission 40 seconds into the first round.
Dallas Manspile went to his signature arm bar submission 1:18 into the first round in the 145-pound MMA fight, defeating Michael Valladares.
Dalton Goins chalked up a win over William Hale by TKO 2:21 into the first round. At 185, Shilmo Boyd won a hard-fought split decision over Chance Gloade in his debut.
In the night’s opener, Billy Bryant won by unanimous decision (28-27) over Taylor Rodrigue in the 170-pound Muay Thai fight.