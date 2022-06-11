JOHNSON CITY — Sometimes, the hole is too deep to climb out of.
An inauspicious start to Saturday’s USL League Two soccer game with Tennessee SC doomed Tri-Cities Otters FC in a 3-1 defeat at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
“The personality tonight was not one of a lot of fight and grit,” Otters coach David Strickland said. “We didn’t track runners and allowed it to be way too easy. We had the ball plenty in the first half, but we weren’t creating anything out of it.”
The Otters (3-5) allowed three first-half goals and could not recover in the final 45 minutes.
Tennessee SC (2-2-2) drew first blood on a header about 10 yards in front of the goal by Kyle Galloway in the 18th minute. Tennessee SC struck again five minutes later when Miguel Maynez put one past the goalkeeper in the upper left-hand corner.
“Every goal was 100% our poor performance and we have to own it,” Strickland said.
Late in the half, Galloway struck again as he was able to put back a rebound in the 43rd minute.
The frustration was mounting for the Otters and it came to a climax moments before the whistle blew for half when Tom Tzabari was given a red card for putting his hands on an opposing player’s throat after the ball had gone out of bounds.
“Going down a man doesn’t help us at all,” Strickland said. “It put us in an even tougher situation, but I did appreciate the response in the second half.”
Coming out of the half, the Otters needed a spark and they got one when Agustin Ortiz scored in the 47th minute off of a rebound.
A big missed opportunity came in the 60th minute.
On a corner kick, Otters player Mike Peck was taken down in the box and his squad awarded a free shot at the goal.
Sebastian Barquez — a substitute that had entered the game less than 10 minutes earlier — elected to take the kick.
Barquez chose to go to the goalie’s right and banged the ball off of the cross bar and saw it sail out of bounds.
“If we make that penalty, it’s a different game,” Strickland said. “It’s a tough one to swallow, but it’s 100% on us. We’ve got to come back together and figure out how we right this ship and get back to our winning ways.”
The Otters did not get many more opportunities after the missed penalty kick.
The club will be in action on Wednesday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark against SC United Bantams, which is fourth in the league standings.