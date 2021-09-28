Just a year into his boxing career, EJ Sonpon is making a big splash locally and beyond.
The 10-year-old who attends Andrew Jackson Elementary School in Kingsport recently won the 106-pound class for his age bracket at the 54th annual National Silver Gloves tournament in Independence, Missouri. The victory came weeks after Sonpon won the regional Silver Gloves tournament in Searcy, Arkansas.
Sonpon used a strong left jab to rack up points and frustrate his opponents. He has the classic 1-2 combination down pat with a good right cross to follow the jab.
“I used my jab and then came back with my right,” Sonpon said of his championship bout at the nationals. “I also had good head movement.”
Kenny McDermott, his coach at King’s Boxing and Fitness in Johnson City, smiles when he sees the young fighter breaking down his performance. Sonpon patterns his style — particularly his combos — after his favorite boxer, Anthony Joshua. Joshua lost the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night.
Sonpon certainly a long climb to reach Joshua's heights, but his coach sees a ton of potential in the youngster, who outside the ring enjoys basketball and soccer.
“He has so much potential, nowhere to go but up,” McDermott said. “My goal when we went to the regionals was ‘Let’s just win one fight.’ He went out there one fight at a time, was tenacious and showed a lot of grit. He had a tough first round in the nationals that he probably lost.
“So many kids fold if they lose that first round, but the last two rounds, he gritted it out. When he made it to the championship, the same thing, he outgritted him. He is in better shape than anybody around and that also contributes to his success.”
EJ stands for Ernest Jr. His father, a native Liberian, fought as a middleweight, 160 pounds, and had a 10-10 record. With EJ’s build at an early age, he’s projected to become a light heavyweight or cruiserweight when he grows up.
Sonpon’s father had to give up boxing because of a kidney disease but believes his son can compete at a high level.
“He’s got a bright future ahead of him,” Ernest Sonpon said. “He’s taller than most of his opponents and his biggest strength is his jab. His biggest weakness is his footwork. We have to continue to work on that as a tall fighter.
"Once we get him more on his toes and that footwork going, he’s going to be unstoppable.”