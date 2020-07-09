Special events dot the local racing calendar over the coming days leading into the NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Wednesday, July 15.
With the special events, schedule changes include Kingsport Speedway hosting the Southeast Super Trucks on Saturday night instead of its weekly Friday program and Volunteer Speedway with the Schaeffer’s Southern Nationals Series on Monday.
Muddy Creek Raceway hosts one of its biggest events of the year, the 34th annual Kawasaki Tennessee State Championship.
Practice takes place Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday is racing for the THOR Mega Series. The main event at the Blountville track is Sunday, a Pro-Am event with several different classes.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
The Southeast Super Trucks will compete in twin 50-lap features to highlight racing Saturday at the 3/8-mile concrete oval.
In addition, there will be a 75-lap feature for the SEST Limited Late Models. Kingsport Speedway regular Derek Lane is the defending champion of the Limited Late Model race.
Other features will include those for the Bandoleros, Legends and Carolina Vintage Racers. Gates open at 4 p.m. with racing scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY
The Schaffer’s Southern Nationals Series comes to Volunteer Speedway on Monday, July 13.
It will be a 35-lap, $3,500-to-win Super Late Model feature with features also for the Crate Late Models, Sportsman Late Models, Modified Streets and Classics.
Five-time Volunteer champion Vic “The Thrill” Hill won in the Southern Nationals during his last visit to Volunteer in 2013.
South Carolina racer Chris Madden, now a star on the World of Outlaws Late Model tour, won five Southern Nationals championships over an eight-year span from 2007-14. Brandon Overton is the defending series champion, while fellow Georgians Jonathan Davenport and Casey Roberts are two-time Southern Nationals champs.
Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with hot laps scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. followed by qualifying and racing.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS
A pair of local youth racers combined for 10 wins over two days of action last Friday and Saturday at the Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series opener at I-81 Motorsports Park.
Alex Colley of Norton won six races, sweeping three classes over both days. Haley Ball of Kingsport won four races and was the women’s winner both days.
Brandon Hughes from Roan Mountain swept both 30+ races and was runner-up both days in the 35+ division. Silas Malone of Telford won both days' action in 250D, while Dawson Ball of Kingsport won in 250C on Friday and was runner-up Saturday.
Carson Eads of Kingsport won two races Friday and finished second in another. Other local winners on Friday included: Ryan Adkins from Wise (35+), Joey McGuire from Bluff City (35+), Logan Gilliam from Kingsport (Unlimited C), Jackson Statzer from Elizabethton (51 cc, 4-6) and Austin Milhorn from Limestone (65cc, 10-11).
Second-place finishes were posted by Thadd Slaughter of Kingsport (50+), Anthony Fields of Bluff City (250C) and Scottie Shriner Jr. of Surgoinsville.
Mason Luckett from Mountain City had a win and runner-up finish on Saturday. Ryan Wicker of Johnson City (51cc Open) and Laken Fields of Church Hill (65cc, 7-9) also scored Saturday victories.
Kingsport riders Pazlee Roark (65 cc, 10-11) and Jackson Horne (85 cc, 9-11) were among the runner-up finishers on Saturday.
Others included: Tyler Carroll from Blountville (Unlimited B), Chandler Carver from Jonesborough (250D), Hunter Ford from Church Hill (Unlimited C), Knox Bennett from Johnson City (51cc, 4-6), and Gabby Kindle from Fall Branch (51cc, 7-8).