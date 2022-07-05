A group of local tennis players earned a chance to represent the Tri-Cities at the Southern Sectional tournament.
The Mountain Empire Tennis Association’s 40-and-older 4.0 team won the state championship in Murfreesboro on June 26. The team beat two opponents from Knoxville, one from Nashville and one from Memphis over the weekend to qualify for the sectionals, which will be held Aug. 5-7 in Auburn, Alabama.
“We’re super excited,” team member Matt Trivett said. “In 2013, the same team won the national championship out in California, which was a big deal. We’d like to think we’ve got a good shot at that again. We’ve got a really good team.”
With players from Kingsport, Johnson City, Bristol, Greeneville and Honaker, the team is representing the entire area.
A 3-1 win over the Memphis team clinched the title for the META squad.
“I think we peaked at the right time,” Trivett said. “We knew it would be difficult. We knew Memphis would be favored or be right there with us.”
Trivett, a former college baseball player, is one of several former college athletes on the team. He said it gives it a competitive spirit.
“We have some former college athletes,” he said. “We have baseball players. A couple of guys played tennis in college and we have a couple of former college basketball players. It’s just a good group of guys who know how to compete. Everybody played well down there.”
The team is captained by Josh Woods of Bristol.
“He just knows how to build a good team,” Trivett said. “He just lives and breathes tennis. He’s a good recruiter, too. We all have jobs and he figures out how to make it all work with our schedules.”
In addition to Trivett, who lives in Johnson City, the team consists of Jeff Miller (Honaker), John Sanders (Kingsport), Arthur Reid (Johnson City), James Mullins (Bristol), Bart Kennedy (Greeneville), Bryan Henderson (Kingsport) and Rodger Acklin (Bristol). Two out-of-area players — Peter Osucha (Knoxville) and Steven Hein (Kennesaw, Georgia) — also played with the team.
The 4.0 rating in tennis is an intermediate-to-advanced level of play. Ratings are done to allow players of equal ability to compete against each other. Players with ratings of 1.0 are beginners and 6.5 and 7.0 are world-class players.