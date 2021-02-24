Local race car driver Bryson Dennis was among the first to take laps on the temporary dirt surface at Bristol Motor Speedway.
On Tuesday, Dennis drove his 602 Crate Late Model as a test for both the car and track surface. Other machines to test were a “stock car truck” and an IMCA Modified. After turning laps in the blue No. 15, Dennis came away with a favorable impression of the track which is set to host the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals on March 15-20.
“The engineers who designed the track and Baker Construction, who did the grade work, they did a phenomenal job,” Dennis said. “With the big corners, you might think there would be a hole getting in, but it’s just smooth. The car never really unloads and you stay on the gas through the turn.
“You definitely slide, but where the corners are so big, it’s not as much as a typical dirt track in a Crate car.”
Dennis is scheduled to race on both dirt and pavement this upcoming season. He races on the concrete surface at Kingsport Speedway, the asphalt of Motor Mile (Virginia) Speedway and the Volunteer Speedway dirt track.
He isn’t scheduled to race at the Bristol Dirt Nationals. It was a reason he was picked for the test so he could give feedback without holding information for a competitive advantage. Still, to take the laps around the iconic speedway was a dream come true.
Dennis found the track similar in some ways to Volunteer Speedway, believing that local drivers will like the familiarity with the track.
“The track flows similar to Bulls Gap,” Dennis said. “You’re in the gas so long, you run the track 90% throttle. You just let up enough to let the car set and then you’re right back in it. You can even transfer some from the late model at Kingsport to this, especially where you have to be as smooth as you can.”
The other vehicles were testing gear ratios and such. Dennis didn’t know their motor combinations, but knew they were gaining information that would be valuable for the other cars with Open-Wheel Modifieds also on the schedule for the Bristol Dirt Nationals.
The stock-car trucks used a leaf-spring suspension, trailing arms and a steering box instead of rack-and-pinion. The information gathered could be useful for the NASCAR Cup and Truck Series teams, which will compete at the Food City Dirt Race weekend on March 26-28.
DIRT RACE QUALIFYING, HEAT RACES
Bristol Motor Speedway officials announced Wednesday that Bush’s Beans Qualifying heat races will be conducted on Saturday for both the NASCAR Cup Series and the Camping World Truck Series and a Bush’s Beans Practice Day has been added for Friday following NASCAR’s release of its official weekend schedule for the upcoming Food City Dirt Race weekend, March 26-28.
On Saturday, March 27, both series will hit the dirt during Bush’s Beans Qualifying. Four 15-lap heat races in both the NASCAR Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series will be conducted to determine the starting lineups for each main race. The Bush’s Beans heat races on Saturday will precede the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at 8 p.m.
Bush’s Beans Practice Day will take place Friday, March 26, and will feature two scheduled practice sessions for both the NASCAR Cup Series and the Camping World Truck Series. A limited number of socially-distanced grandstand seats along the BMS front-stretch will be allotted for spectators to purchase for Friday’s Bush’s Beans Practice Day at $15 each.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY FOR SALE
Volunteer Speedway promoter Landon Stallard has made the tough decision to put the 4/10-mile dirt track up for sale.
He posted on his Facebook page that it came after months of prayerful thinking.
The track located off Interstate 81 at exit 23 in Bulls Gap was the site of multiple marquee races in 2020. After getting off to a slow start due to the COVID-19 shutdown, Volunteer Speedway hosted such events as the World of Outlaws Late Models, the All Star Circuit of Champion Sprint Cars and the Crate Late Model National Championship.
“It’s definitely a hard choice seeing I’ve put my heart and soul into the place to make the best it could be for the fans and the teams,” Stallard said. “I gave it my all, but there’s not enough hours in the day for me to spend what time is needed for my construction business, which I have to make my first priority for me and my kids’ future.
“I want to thank all the fans, sponsors, race teams, my great staff, community and God for the opportunity.”
Stallard, who has operated the track since 2019, said he has received hundreds of messages about the speedway that is set to begin its 48th season of racing. They’ve already announced a 22-race schedule for 2021 and Stallard has promised to continue to operate the track until sold.
Stallard has gained high praise from competitors for his hard work and dedication to the track. He has often graded the banking himself and done his best to make a good racing surface for the drivers.
Many in the racing community expressed their thanks to Stallard. The hopes are a new owner have the same passion about racing as Stallard and the valuable real estate won’t be turned into a business development.
The Volunteer Speedway season is set to open Saturday, March 13 with the Schaffer’s Oil Nationals “Spring Thaw.” Weekly racing is scheduled start April 10.