BRISTOL, Va. — When you turn on the TV on Friday night to watch the broadcast of a local high school football game, the first thing you notice is how polished the production is.
With Paul Johnson and Casey Goetz doing the announcing, the games on WCYB and WEMT have become must-see TV, at least for fans who haven’t gone out to see a game in person.
This is the third season of the local broadcasts and, by all accounts, it’s been the best. Johnson is a news anchor for the two stations and returns to his sports roots each Friday night. Goetz is the sports director.
Together, they’re the faces of the local high school TV sports scene, but they certainly don’t take all the credit for the series’ success.
“We’ve hired a really good crew this year,” Johnson said. “This is such a massive undertaking that no local TV station could do a game of that quality without those guys.”
Those guys include director Tim Petree, who works the Jumbotron at Tennessee games in Neyland Stadium, and a cast of talented cameramen.
“The director makes our job so much easier,” Johnson said. “He’s in my ear every minute. It’s quite an undertaking. Without being there seeing and hearing all that, you wouldn’t know it. He’s really good.”
When the director is telling Johnson and Goetz what’s going on while they are talking on the air, things can get pretty hairy. But the pros in the broadcast booth have been through it all before during their jobs as TV anchors.
“That’s what we do,” Johnson said. “When I anchor news, my producer is in my ear. We’re used to that to a certain level. It’s so much harder when you do play-by-play. What I see I have to say and I’m hearing something else at the same time.”
It’s quite a production with as many as five cameras at some games and a solid replay setup.
“We’ve got a great camera crew,” Goetz said. “They make our job so much easier. They’re giving us great shots and replays. We enjoy working with this crew.”
The reaction from the viewing public has been good.
“I was always hopeful it would be well received,” Goetz said. “I think this year it’s more magnified with how good our crew is and the fact that Virginia isn’t playing, so more people might be tuning in to get their football fix. People are wanting to watch live sports.”
The games are shown live on either WCYB or WEMT — it varies from week to week — and they’re also being shown on the station’s Facebook page, which has made the broadcasts go worldwide.
The recent game between David Crockett and Volunteer went viral and some think it might have been because of the presence of Prince Kollie, Crockett’s star. He has committed to Notre Dame and fans of that school apparently flocked to the game when the link was shared.
“I get a ton of social media, people who know me on Twitter, and texts,” Johnson said. “They can’t believe a little TV station in Bristol can do a game like this and make it look like ESPN.”
That was part of the plan, Johnson said. When management asked what can they do that they haven’t done before, he said he’d been wanting to do high school football for 25 years.
“I told them that we can’t try to do it on a shoestring budget,” Johnson said. “It has to look good. When I turn on a football game, I expect it to look like a football game. We were going to need multiple cameras and replay and have good people.
“It has to be like you’re watching ESPN.”
The games are replayed on TV the following day as well.
“All the coaches go watch the replay,” Johnson said. “They’ve all told us that we have so many more cameras that they can see multiple angles of the game. And the coaches have all been so great to work with.”
After three blowouts, Johnson and Goetz called Elizabethton’s narrow win over Daniel Boone a couple of weeks ago. That game went down to a field-goal attempt that would have given Boone the huge upset win, but the Cyclones blocked it to preserve their unbeaten season.
“That was amazing,” Goetz said. “Last year we had some really close games as well. Seeing a team that had won 17 in a row go down to the wire and have to block a field goal, it was a great finish. It definitely makes it more exciting calling games when they go down to the wire.”
The crew took a week off while they concentrated on covering race week at Bristol Motor Speedway. They’ll be back in action Friday when Dobyns-Bennett hosts Daniel Boone.
“For a small station like us to pull something like this off and to have the support of the community, it means a lot,” Johnson said.