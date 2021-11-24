Thanksgiving is a time for reflection, giving us a chance to give thanks for the blessings in our lives.
The Johnson City Press and Times News sports staff asked local coaches what they are thankful for this year. Here are some of their answers.
Randy Sanders ETSU football
“I’ve got so many things to be thankful for. I’ve got a wonderful wife. I’ve got two great daughters. I’ve got a son-in-law that is a good husband to my daughter. I’ve got a couple of grandchildren. I still got brothers and sisters. I get to work at a wonderful university, live in a great place. So there’s a million things. I’m thankful for most of the (players) that have bought into what we’re trying to do and thankful for the memories that made this season. Lord willing, I’ll get to hang on to those memories for a long time.”
Desmond Oliver ETSU basketball
“I’m excited just to be with good people in my life. I’m around great people, administratively and my team. We’ll have a Thanksgiving meal at my house. I’m happy to have a Thanksgiving dinner with all 14 of my children and my biological two boys at home and my wife. That’s awesome.”
Joey Christian Dobyns-Bennett football
“I’m thankful for family and friends, first and foremost. A great family I was raised in, they taught me the value of hard work. My wife and two kids, we do what we do for them. Thankful to lead this historic program, to lead young guys to be better sons, husbands and better men.”
Stacy Carter Science Hill football
“I’m thankful for my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, my wonderful family, and my Science Hill football family.”
Chris Poore Dobyns-Bennett basketball
“I’m thankful for my family. My parents brought me up with a Christian background. My immediate family, Jessica is so supportive and attends every game. My basketball family, I’m just blessed all around and I couldn’t be in a better place.”
John Dyer West Ridge boys basketball
“I am thankful because I am blessed beyond measure to be healthy and getting to do what I love to do. I’m thankful to be able to celebrate this Thanksgiving with my wonderful family.”
John-Reed Barnes Gate City basketball
“I am thankful for a lot of things. Certainly my salvation through Jesus Christ first and foremost then my family. After that, I am certainly thankful for the Gate City community and for the guys I get to be around each day. They’re good kids with a good head on their shoulders and I’m thankful I get to be their coach.”
Bob Bingham Dobyns-Bennett track
“I’m thankful for family and friends and the happiness they give me.”
Chad Gills, Unicoi County baseball
“I am thankful for my wife, Ellen. She is a tremendous mother and wife. I could not do what I do as a coach without her personal sacrifices and support.”
Keith Warner, Twin Springs football
“I’m very thankful for God, my family, my community and I am thankful to be home, coaching and guiding young men through life. It is a great blessing to be part of such a great community.”
Bill Francis, Dobyns-Bennett girls basketball
“I’m thankful for a healthy family and for the opportunity to serve in a career that allows me to influence young people every day.”
Robin Dotson, Wise Central girls basketball and golf; UVa Wise women’s golf
“I’m thankful for good health that allows me to continue to follow my passion. I’m thankful for the young people that have blessed my life over the years. I’m thankful for my family and thankful for my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”
Kim Moore, Union volleyball
“I’m thankful for my healthy children, husband and family. I am thankful for God’s grace and mercy. I am thankful for my healthy parents. I am thankful to wake up every day with purpose and to be depended on by others.”
Ryan Edwards, Science Hill baseball
“I am so thankful for God bringing Sarah and me to the Johnson City community over 14 years ago. We have been so blessed with a church family, school family and so many great relationships with coaches, players and parents.”
Drew Rice, Unicoi County football
“I’m thankful for my family and the opportunity to live and coach in the community I grew up in. I’m also very thankful for these young men and to be involved in a small part of their lives.”
Jesse McMillan, Volunteer football
“I’m thankful for the opportunity to work with our players and coach this wonderful game.”