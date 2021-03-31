A project years in the making will soon come to fruition in Kingsport.
The National Football Foundation’s Mountain Empire Chapter is erecting its Hall of Fame at the MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center. The hall, full of memorabilia from local teams and interactive exhibits on its inductees, will officially open with a ceremony on May 22.
A 2021 class of 13 legends will be inducted at the grand opening. Other players, coaches and officials who had been previously “inducted” since 2015, will go in as well now that the hall has a home. That includes the top winner at the organization’s annual scholarship award brunch, which will be held for the seventh time this year.
The Class of 2021 includes Jason Witten, Steve Spurrier, John Robert Bell, Bobby Cifers, Leonard Coffman, Bobby Dodd, Beattie Feathers, Hunter Jackson, Hal Littleford, Johnny Mills, Ralph Stout, Don Gonce and Mike Lunsford.
“It’s really all about honoring the legends of the past and inspiring the leaders of the future,” Mike Gonce, president of the Mountain Empire Chapter. “These people, looking at some of their accomplishments, it is inspiring. Now we have a chance to look at their accomplishments and learn about individuals and legends who have played at all these schools. We can look at the things they’ve done, not just in their football careers, but what they did and how they became leaders. Some became military officers. Some became college coaches or successful businessmen. I think that’s important to be able to capture that piece of history.”
AWARDS BRUNCH
The group’s annual award brunch will be back inside this year after COVID-19 forced it to be held in a church parking lot last year. It will be held May 8 at 9:30 a.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel in Johnson City.
Ten high school football players will be recognized and $5,000 in college scholarships will be awarded.
One football senior from each area university will be honored for achievements both on and off the field. The John Robert Bell Coach’s Award and James Cradic Official’s Award will be presented to a legendary coach and football official, who will be inducted into the hall of fame as well.
High school scholar-athletes to be recognized this year are Eli Preswood (Cloudland), Zane Whitson (Dobyns-Bennett), Parker Hughes (Elizabethton), Roger Ward (Hampton), Elijah Ayers (Happy Valley), Shannon Wohlford (John Battle), William Nottingham (Sullivan Central), Tyler Fugate (Sullivan North), Bryson Snyder (Tennessee High) and Evan Huff (Unicoi County).
The National Football Foundation Scholarship Program awards more than $1.3 million annually and has distributed nearly $30 million since its inception in 1959. In the seven years since the local chapter’s inception, they’ve honored 74 football student-athletes and awarded more than $31,000 in scholarships.
CLASS OF 2022
The foundation is currently taking nominations for next year’s class of inductees.
Nominations can be made on their website and once the nominations are in, voting will be done in May. The nominations are expected to be in by April 9. To vote, visit www.nffmountainempirechapter.weebly.com.
MEMORABILIA GALORE
Among the memorabilia to be displayed in cases at the hall will be Tennessee High’s national championship award, items from Dobyns-Bennett’s 1964 state championship team, a gold medallion from the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame and footballs from several schools, including the game ball from Sullivan Central’s final football game.
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION
Gonce, who was inducted into the hall in 2015 for his work as an official and as president of the foundation, said the Hall of Fame couldn’t have found a better home.
“It’s a great location,” he said. “It will add a lot of foot traffic and people coming in for different conventions, shows, guests who are staying there and even golfers. It’s great being right off the interstate. It’s a good location for the Tri-Cities. We represent the schools of Southwest Virginia too, so it’s close for them as well to put this in the heart of the Mountain Empire.”