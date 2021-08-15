The Three Rivers Conference has a new look this year thanks to consolidation and reclassification, and the battle at the top of the league should be an interesting one.
Sullivan South and Sullivan Central are gone. Tennessee High and Volunteer are in — meaning two former Class AAA teams that were competitive the past five years are now in one of the deepest Class AA leagues east of Nashville.
Following is a brief look at each Three Rivers team heading into the season.
ELIZABETHTON
Entering her 26th year coaching the Lady Cyclones, Leslee Bradley has another young crew.
What makes the team different from last year is experience. Mattie Davis is the only senior and she’s joined by seven sophomores.
For the first time, Bradley noted, she has a lot of depth.
Junior Jayci Bowers will be the primary setter, dishing to hitters like Davis, Cheyenne Poiroux, Gracie Kirsch and Gracie Shaw.
Junior Grace Martin will play a big-time role at libero along with Bailee VanHuss.
Sophomores Krisalyn Elliott and Karie Merritt will see time in the middle following Davis’ move to outside.
What the coach says: “I feel like we’re pretty ready to be competitive, but at the same point, there are a whole lot of little things that we need to learn how to do better. I’m excited to see where we’re at a month from now because they’re hard workers and pretty intelligent volleyball players. I think we’re going to make some good strides here in the next month.”
JOHNSON COUNTY
The Lady Longhorns don’t have a whole lot of experience, but Michele Cooke sees the potential for this group.
Peyton Gentry will step in as the setter, and the two big weapons on the outside will be Aubree Glenn and Audrey Savery.
On the defensive side, Kayla Sluder will most likely be the strongest at libero.
In the middle, Brookanna Hutchins and Ryleigh Icenhour will split time.
What the coach says: “I like our potential for the future. We’ve got a large group of juniors that have been together for a while and they get along very well. We don’t have a lot of experience from past years and we have one senior that has more experience than the rest of them.”
SULLIVAN EAST
With one of the strongest — and arguably the hungriest — rosters in District 1, Tracy Graybeal’s group is poised for a strong regular season and deep postseason run.
Six seniors fill most of the key positions, highlighted by Hayley Grubb at libero, Jenny Hillman at opposite, Mia Hoback at setter and Riley Nelson in the middle.
Super athlete Jenna Hare will most likely be on the outside along with sophomore Carly Bradford and Hannah Hodge.
In the middle, Avery Johnson will most likely be the starter, but Maddie Woomer and Madison Lunsford will also be in the rotations.
Last season ended in heartbreak for the Lady Patriots in the District 1-AA tournament when they lost in three after having the lead late in both the first and second sets.
What the coach says: “It is not going to be any different this year because we’re going to have to bring our game. We have some powerful hitters, but we have to control the ball. When we control the ball, we’re good. This group of seniors is the first group that have been with me the whole time.”
TENNESSEE HIGH
The Lady Vikings bring youth and only two seniors into the new league, but coach Mary Johnson sees plenty of opportunity.
Madison Curtin and Eliza Rowe are the seniors, both setters, and will share time.
Replacing defensive player of the year Grayson Phipps is no easy task, but sophomore Sydnee Pendland was elected captain earlier in the summer and will fill the role at libero.
In the middle, junior Marley Johns returns to the lineup along with outside hitters Madison Blair and Sophie Meade.
What the coach says: “I like being with D-B, Science Hill and Boone, but we’re still playing them. There’s a higher percentage for us to be successful in this new conference, but I don’t really don’t know all that much about the other teams. Everyone is new to us and that’s exciting, but we’re going to continue to play the tough nonconference schedule.”
UNICOI COUNTY
The Lady Blue Devils made a run to the district semifinals last season before being quashed by Sullivan Central, and Shelley Swinehart’s team has a lot of tools back.
Senior outside hitter Shelby Miller is one of the most feared players in the conference. Miller can flat out hammer the ball.
Unicoi County returns six other seniors to shoulder big leadership roles.
Miller is complemented by Savannah Sparks on the outside along with Caitlin Paulins in the middle. Emalee Bernard will anchor the team at setter.
Freshman Madison Oakes will step into a critical role at libero, but she will be helped by senior Bridget Michelsen at defensive specialist.
Senior Lexi Bowen will be playing all over on either the front or the back row.
What the coach says: “I’m looking for a lot of leadership on the floor and not losing focus. If they can stay strong and stay cool, we can win some of these competitive matches.”
VOLUNTEER
First-year coach Nora Barton has just one returning senior in Emily Christian, who will play a vital defensive and offensive role.
The young Lady Falcons have six juniors, three sophomores and six freshmen on their roster, so the new season is likely to be a learning process for all involved.
Some of the most likely top hitters include Christian, Madisyn Williams, Genesis Dunn, Alisha Lindsey and Veda Barton.
Sydney Cloud and Lily Christian will play at setter, and freshman Aliah Laster could see some time as well.
What the coach says: “I’m excited about this new league, no matter where we go. We have several rotations in mind and we’re really big on all the kids knowing how to pass, set and hit. Eventually, one will push forward in all of those roles.”
THREE RIVERS LOOKAHEAD
Pick: Sullivan East
Reasons: The Lady Patriots don’t need any more motivation after the way their season ended last year.
With eight returners and talent gushing from every position, it is not far-fetched to say that out of any District 1 team in either Class AAA or Class AA, Sullivan East has the best chance of getting to the state.
Nelson, Hare and Grubb are often touted for their skills on the basketball court, but the trio could end up being the crew that leads East to its first state tournament appearance since 2010.
The road to get to the midstate has some potential bumps in the road: Greeneville — likely the heavy favorite out of District 2 — and Anderson County will almost assuredly be waiting in the sectional round.
Dark horse: Tennessee High
Reasons: Moving down from one of the tougher Class AAA leagues and having been competitive, the Lady Vikings appear primed to give it a run in the smaller classification.
It’s seldom that simple.
Elizabethton and Sullivan East have been at or near the top of the Three Rivers for many years and the league has gotten deeper as teams have gotten better.
Tennessee High has potential and talent, but the consistency for the young group will have to be better if the Lady Vikings are to make a run at the team that’s just down the road on Weaver Pike.