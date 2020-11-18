Sullivan East is loaded.
With so many experienced players, the Patriots are the Three Rivers Conference boys basketball coaches’ consensus favorite to win the league title this season.
Junior Dylan Bartley, a talented shooter and scorer, averaged 23.1 points per game for the Patriots last season.
East’s half-dozen key seniors are Mason Montgomery, Isaac Grubbs, Ethan Bradford, John Waldon, Clayton Ivester and Austin Davis. Braden Standbridge and Logan Murray join Bartley as key juniors.
Dillon Faver, who takes over after the retirement of longtime Patriots coach John Dyer, knows he’s fortunate to come into such a good situation.
“All these guys have helped our team tremendously in some form or fashion,” Faver said. “We have shooters, leaders on and off the court, and bigs. Each one of them has been working extremely hard. They are a joy to be around every day.
“I’m thankful and blessed to be their coach.”
UNICOI COUNTY
In John Good’s second season leading the Blue Devils, they look to take on the coach’s personality with an emphasis on tough defense and an up-tempo offense.
Junior guard Ty Johnson spearheads the Blue Devils’ efforts, joined by fellow starters Bryson Peterson, Robbie O’Dell, Grant Hensley and Lucas Slagle. O’Dell is the only senior.
Eli Johnson and Tyler Klaus lead the players off the bench.
Good believes his team must be better in taking advantage of scoring opportunities.
“We’re still a little young, but the kids work hard and are ready to get after it,” he said. “We didn’t shoot free throws well and didn’t hit a good percentage from the floor last season. If you don’t hit layups and free throws, it’s hard to win. If we improve in those areas, we have a chance to be at the top.”
SULLIVAN SOUTH
The Rebels are coming off a record-breaking season in which they won 30 games and their first district championship in 36 years and earned the school’s first state tournament berth.
The stars from that team have graduated and coach Michael McMeans has moved to Tennessee High, but the cupboard is far from bare.
Guards Nick Ellege and Cooper Johnson should lead the Rebels as part of a projected starting five that includes Colton Mullins, Aaron Holmes and Jackson Dean. South also has some good young talent in Drew Hoover and Will Harris.
A familiar face will be on the sideline. Mark Pendleton was the Rebels’ coach for 16 seasons before taking an administrative position, but now he’s enjoying his time back with the team.
“We have several boys who will be able to compete and get playing time,” Pendleton said. “The boys have been real receptive and I’m looking forward to it.”
SULLIVAN CENTRAL
The Cougars face some tough early-season challenges after activities were shut down following a positive coronavirus test. They’re slated to return to practice Sunday and begin play in the Food City Thanksgiving Classic at Sullivan East a day later.
The good news is that Central has plenty of experience in point guard Ty Barb and fellow returning starters Joltin Harrison and Preston Sams. Dawson Arnold, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, provides size inside, and senior guard Ethan Lane adds leadership in the backcourt.
In addition, coach Derek McGhee feels comfortable going to the bench and Houston Sherfey, Noah Beverly and Parker Leming.
ELIZABETHTON
William Willocks and football standout Jake Roberts are returning starters expected to lead the Cyclones.
Brayden Phillips, Nicholas Wilson, Seth Carter, Bryce VanHuss, Chris Earnest, Caleb Franklin, Kaleb Hambrick, Mac Paulson and Will Churchill are others representing the varsity team. Some who could see significant time after football is done are Cameron Smith, Nate Stephens, Dalton Mitchell and Bradley Cannon.
Elizabethton coach Lucas Honeycutt is excited to have former Cloudland coach Gary Harrison and Unaka coach Tee Blevins join his staff, along with Craig Emmert and Richard VanHuss.
JOHNSON COUNTY
The Longhorns have a pair of talented point guards in Ethan Bower and Preston Greer.
And Jackson Earnhardt, who shoots low scores on the golf course, could be a high scorer on the basketball court. The 6-3 sophomore is becoming a better defender and could be a good fit along with Clayton Cross, Zack Parsons and Trevor Gentry.
Mountain City has some good young talent in sophomore guard Dalton Robinson and 6-4 freshman Connor Simcox, who played quarterback on the football team.
Coach Austin Atwood sees the players going the extra mile.
“We have guys working out really hard, doing the extra work to get better,” Atwood said. “We have a little depth and I think we can develop even more as the season goes along.”
HAPPY VALLEY
Injuries wreaked havoc on the Warriors a season ago. Coach Jeremy Maddox hopes a healthy squad will allow Happy Valley to surprise some folks.
The Warriors are boosted by the return Blake Young, who averaged 19 points per game.
Landon Babb and Alex Lunceford give the Warriors size and presence inside and are solid rebounders and defenders. Timmy Mounts, who mans the point guard position, is back from a leg injury that caused him to miss his junior year. Andrew Clawson is an outside shooter who can stretch the defenses.
Key reserves are sophomores James Murray and Colby Chausse and junior Andrew Little.