LMU sweeps Cavaliers in SAC hoops action

HARROGATE — Lincoln Memorial used a solid-shooting second half to pull away for a big South Atlantic Conference win over UVA Wise Wednesday at the Tex Turner Arena.
The Conference-leading Railsplitters (9-1, 6-1), ranked No. 10 nationally in the NABC DII coaches poll, shot 55.9% (19 of 34) from the floor in the second half on the way to a 97-63 victory.
UVA Wise (1-10, 0-8) hit 11 of 29 field goals (37.9%) in the second half after a strong first-half performance.
LMU led throughout the game and built a 39-30 advantage with 1:29 to play in the opening half.
The Cavs battled back to cut the lead to four, 39-35 with 55 seconds left before the break.
LMU closed out the opening half with a four-point flurry on back-to-back baskets in the final :07 on a layup from Jordan Guest and a dunk from Martez Brown to build a 43-35 halftime lead.
The Cavs never recovered.
The Railsplitters had six players in double-figure scoring. Chase Rankin led the way with 21 points and 11 assists, while Matthew Sells had 20 points. Guest and Alex Dahling finished with 12 points apiece and Brown added 10.
UVA Wise got 22 points from Tyler Lloyd, while Joel Pettiford added 13.
controversy in WOMEN’s contest
UVA Wise women’s basketball coach Jamie Cluesman did not have to look too far to find where she thought the game went south with her squad’s 72-67 loss to the Railsplitters.
In the third quarter, LMU was called for its sixth team foul in the frame with 3:39 on the clock, but UVA Wise’s Nia Vanzant did not go to the free throw line.
By rule, a team is given two free throws for a defensive foul called against the opposing team after the opposing team’s foul count reaches five.
UVA Wise did shoot free throws on LMU’s fifth foul in the quarter when the Cavaliers’ Caitlyn Ross was fouled by LMU’s Shaquala Walton on a shot with 4:46 to play in the quarter.
Just over a minute later, Vanzant was fouled coming up the floor. But no free throws were awarded. Neither the officials nor scorer table officials indicated free throws were supposed to be attempted.
Neither Cluesman nor her staff raised questions about free throws at the time.
The Cavaliers turned the ball over on their possession after the foul and did not score again for a span of just under two minutes, while LMU increased its lead to 46-36.
Cluesman talked after the game about her team not being awarded the free throws in the third quarter.
“You guys saw what happened. I thought there were a lot of missed calls,” Cluesman said after the game. “But it is what it is. We still should’ve got a few more stops and got a few more to drop in. So, it’s still on us, but it definitely shifted the momentum of the game.
“If we shoot two free throws and we make them, it’s a three-point game. And playing down the stretch, it’s totally different than what it was. It’s a one-possession game vs. a two-possession game.”
FINAL RUN
LMU (5-5, 3-4) led 50-43 after three quarters and held the lead throughout the fourth.
A 3-pointer from UVA Wise’s Vanzant cut the Railsplitters’ lead to 61-58 with 2:43 to play.
That was as close as the Cavaliers would get.
LMU outscored the Cavs 11-9 the rest of the way.
SCORING
LMU got a game-high 23 points and six assists from Mikayla Kuehne, while Lauren Flowers had 16 points and seven rebounds, and Irelynn Davisson finished with 12.
Vanzant led UVA Wise with 21 points, while Mackenzie King had 16 points and four assists and Caitlyn Ross scored 13.