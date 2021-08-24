CLINCHPORT — Round 1 goes to the little sister and she could not be happier about it.
The big sister, not so much.
Wise Central opened the volleyball season with a 25-20, 25-18, 25-16 victory over host Rye Cove in a heat-filled gym that felt more like a boiler room most of the night.
That heat may have been the only thing that overshadowed the nondistrict contest pitting sister vs. sister in the coaching realm.
The Lady Warriors — who are coached by Lucindy Lawson, younger sister of Lady Eagles coach Britney Lawson Salyer — controlled the tempo for most of the match.
Salyer is the elder by 10 years over Lawson.
“We always grew up thinking there’s no friends and family in sports,” Lawson said. “Tonight, yeah, I’m sorry that it’s my sister, but I’m not sorry that we won.”
HOMECOMING
The trip to Rye Cove was not only a chance for Lawson to face off with Salyer, it was also her first head coaching role inside Rye Cove’s gym where she — like her two older sisters — starred in multiple sports for the Lady Eagles.
The pandemic-shortened spring season — Lawson’s first — limited Central’s play to teams within the Mountain 7 District.
The 2015 Rye Cove graduate said she had mixed feelings about being back at her alma mater.
“I told the team before the game that all these people know me and I know them. They’re going to be out to play, they’re going to be out for blood,” Lawson said.
“It’s going to get real loud and you’re just going to have to pick it up and show them what we’re made of.”
SISTERLY LOVE
While Lawson was excited about the night, Salyer was not as thrilled about the match.
“I wish we had a better outing,” said Salyer, a 2005 Rye Cove grad. “We had some seniors not play their A-game tonight.”
Holiday gatherings should be fun this season at the Lawson household.
“Yeah, playing against my sister. Now she’ll rub it in,” said Salyer, who nevertheless didn’t try to hold back the pride she has in her little sister.
“She’s done well up there. They had a good last season and have a lot of returners,” Salyer said.
The veteran Rye Cove coach said her team showed signs of fatigue playing in the hot gym for the second night a row. The Lady Eagles beat Cherokee in a marathon match Monday night.
THE NUMBERS
In Tuesday’s win, Emmah McAmis came up with 10 kills, two blocks and 16 digs for Central (1-0). Bayleigh Allison added nine kills.
Emilee Mullins had 24 assists and 10 digs for the Lady Warriors.