Josiah Porter is legally blind in his right eye, but he sees 20-20 when it comes to the big picture.
When the 12-year-old baseball standout walks to the plate Wednesday for his first at-bat in the Little League World Series, it will be another wonderful step in a remarkable journey.
Josiah’s Nolensville team plays at 3 p.m. against a team from Massachusetts. The game is being televised by ESPN.
A horrific injury as a 6-year-old could have crushed Josiah’s athletic dreams, but his dad — former Sullivan Central standout athlete Brandon Porter — mom, brother, three sisters and Josiah chose a different path.
The metaphorical waves and wind were mighty, but the Porter family found a focus that defied circumstances. On the night of Josiah’s accident, Brandon talked to his family about the 14th chapter of Matthew.
“It’s the story of Peter walking on the water,” Brandon said in a phone interview Tuesday from Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “This was God telling us we couldn’t look at the waves and the storm. If you trust Jesus, he will help you walk above the storm. If we kept looking back, or saying, ‘Josiah won’t be able to do this, and won’t be able to do that,’ that’s looking at the storm. God was telling us to look at him. This was Josiah’s new situation. It happened. And God is going to do something amazing.”
A HEARTBREAKING DAY
Josiah and his brother, Silas, had attended a football camp at Page High School in Franklin. Across the street was a basketball camp Silas was supposed to attend.
“Josiah was two steps behind me,” Brandon said of that June 2017 day. “I am normally the guy who catches everything, safety-wise, especially when the kids were younger. I just didn’t see it.”
A work truck was parked on the sidewalk with the tool shelf down. Josiah walked into the corner of the shelf, which directly hit his right eye.
“I heard the screams,” Brandon said. “I will never forget the screams. He was bleeding out of his eye. I got ice on him and put him in the truck. I drove fast. Too fast. He was holding his eye and crying. It was one of the worst days of my life.”
At the Vanderbilt Eye Institute, Brandon looked at Josiah in the bed.
“I would tell him everything is going to be OK, and then I would turn around so he couldn’t see the tears roll down my face,” Brandon said. “The doctor came in and didn’t have a great bedside manner. I asked, ‘Is he going to be able to see again?’ and the doctor said, ‘Oh, Mr. Porter, we’re just trying to save the eyeball. It’s impossible to think of him seeing out of that eye again.’
“I can’t tell you how devastating a blow that was. Josiah was very active and talented beyond his peers. Your mind starts jumping to the worst-case scenario, like never getting to play sports. But God had different plans.”
Brandon, who used to be a pastor but now works in commercial construction, talked to his family about Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego.
“They said God was able to deliver them from the fiery furnace, but even if he didn’t they wouldn’t worship that statue,” Brandon said. “We knew our God could restore vision to Josiah’s eye, but even if he doesn’t we will worship God and trust he has a plan for Josiah.”
The next morning we went back to Vanderbilt and they did an eye ultrasound.
“They said the retina was not detached,” Brandon said. “There was hope they could save the eye and maybe the possibility of some sight. Hope is a powerful thing, and that gave us hope.”
There was a period of six months when Josiah could not run, jump or play.
“Everything was so critical about the eye,” Brandon said.
ROAD TO RECOVERY
After five surgeries, scar tissue became a problem. It was grabbing the retina and trying to detach it, which would mean loss of the eye.
“They put oil in the eye to help hold down the retina,” Brandon said. “He has very limited sight. There is some light that gets through.”
Another problem is calcium buildup. Josiah has to endure occasional cornea scraping procedures.
“For about a week, it’s pretty painful,” Brandon said. “It’s something he will have to do for a long time.”
But Josiah has a lot of people pulling for him.
“The support we received from the community would bring you to tears,” Brandon said. “His school kept his class together with the same teacher to help Josiah’s adjustment.”
THE FORWARD PATH
Josiah met the challenges and got back on the playing fields.
He played a key role in his team’s run to the Southeast Regional title. Included in the mix was being part of a perfect game along with a perfect inning. Against the Alabama team, Josiah’s first inning on the mound was in relief and comprised nine pitches: nine strikes, three strikeouts.
“To see him do something like that, on that stage, my wife and I had tears in our eyes,” Brandon said.
Josiah finished the game with two more terrific innings. Of his 35 pitches, 30 were strikes, and he struck out all nine batters he faced.
At the plate for the tournament, the right-hand hitting Josiah was 3-for-10 with a double, triple and RBI.
In the championship against Virginia, Nolensville was trailing 2-0 in the fifth inning against a tough pitcher. Josiah hit a one-out double and scored on the next play. The Virginia pitcher had to be removed because of pitch-count rules later that inning, and Nolensville rallied for four sixth-inning runs to earn the trip to Williamsport.
“I can’t tell you how happy and joyful it is to see your child do well,” Brandon said. “You love them no matter what, for who they are and who God created them to be. But it really is fun to see them do well and celebrate with them.
“It’s a blessing God gave him to us. We believe God is not done writing this story. There have been a lot of medical advancements. Hopefully some day he will have the ability to see out of that eye again.”
And through it all, Josiah simply plays ball.
“Josiah doesn’t let this thing define him,” said Brandon, who grew up in Blountville and married his high school sweetheart, Dinah. “He doesn’t like to talk about it because that’s not how he looks at life. It has been amazing.
“He’s a great young man. He loves God, and he’s sensitive to the problems of other people. He’s in tune when he sees people are hurting or sad. He’s that kind of kid.
“To see Josiah on this stage and doing so well, it’s such an encouragement and a hope. Even if it seems like your world is crushed for whatever reason, don’t give up.”