Two of Southwest Virginia’s best — James Mitchell of Big Stone Gap and Jordan Stout of Honaker — heard their names called Saturday in the NFL draft.
Mitchell, a tight end out of Virginia Tech, went to the Detroit Lions in the fifth round with the 177th overall pick.
Stout, a punter out of Penn State who also began his career with the Hokies, went to the Baltimore Ravens in Round 4 with the 130th overall pick.
The 6-foot-4, 249-pound Mitchell, a preseason All-Atlantic Coast Conference pick, played only two games in his senior season with the Hokies after suffering an ACL injury.
After seeing action in every game his freshman year, mostly on special teams, Mitchell became a bigger part of the offense as a sophomore. Then as a junior he made nine starts in 10 games and had 435 receiving yards along with a team-best four touchdowns.
Mitchell finished his Hokies career with 12 touchdowns.
He was a four-time all-state pick during his high school playing days at Union.
The 6-3, 209-pound Stout, one of the top collegiate kickers in the nation, was a three-time all-state pick in high school. He served as the primary kicker, punter and kickoff specialist at Penn State, where he transferred after two years at Virginia Tech.
Stout was a second-team AP All-American his final year — when he punted 67 times for an average of 46 yards — in State College, and he closed his career in second place on the Nittany Lions’ list with five field goals of 50 or more yards.
Stout was a Ray Guy Award finalist.