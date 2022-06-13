The Tri-Cities Amateur Golf Tour begins this weekend with the Link Hills Invitational in Greeneville.
The local tournament schedule has traditionally begun with the Tillinghast Invitational at Johnson City Country Club, but that event was moved to August as the club works on some course renovations.
That makes Link Hills first of the five-tournament series that, in part, determines the Tri-Cities player of the year and the amateur team for the annual cup matches against the local club professionals.
The 36-hole stroke-play invitational for amateurs runs Saturday and Sunday.
Bob Ward, the Link Hills Country Club pro and general manager, said he typically gets most of his entries the week of the tournament and he’ll take them right up until Friday, the day before it starts.
Among the entries is Aidan Collier, who plays at North Greene and finished second in the TSSAA Class A tournament last fall. The 17-year-old Collier holds a share of the Links Hills Course record of 61.
“He’s young, but he’s really good,” Ward said. “He’s a real strong player. He hits the ball a mile. He just has a total game. He’ll definitely be a contender. There’s no question about that.”
Johnson City’s Jackson Skeen won last year’s championship. Ward said Skeen had not entered as of Monday.
The Link Hills course is what draws the players to the tournament, Ward said.
“It’s fantastic,” he said. “Every year it just seems to be getting better and better. We’ve taken a lot of trees out.
“The golf course is great and the greens will be rolling. They’ve been good all year. We have people come in and play all the time and say it’s the best greens they’ve putted on.
“It’s just a mature golf course that keeps getting better with age,” he added.
Those greens can get slippery during tournament time and Ward has a word of advice to the players in the field.
“They’ve got a lot of slope and undulation; most of them slope from back to front,” Ward said. “You get above the hole in lot of cases or short-side yourself, you’re looking at bogey or double.”
THE DETAILS
The entry fee is $125, $100 for Link Hills members, and includes two tournament rounds with carts, a practice round and range balls.
There are competitions in the championship and senior divisions as well as flights for players not declaring for the championship.
Phone entries are being accepted with a credit card. Call the pro shop at (423) 638-3114 to enter.