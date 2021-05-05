BLOUNTVILLE — Maddie Lingerfelt hit a walk-off single to center field to score Abby Holt and lift Happy Valley to a 2-1 win over Sullivan Central on Wednesday night in the first round of the District 1-AA softball tournament.
Due to weather, the game’s location was changed from Happy Valley to Central and played an hour later than scheduled. Both teams adjusted and went nine innings before the elimination game was decided.
Holt led off the ninth inning with a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch. With the game on the line, Lingerfelt came through with a hard swing to end the game. It was a night when she went 4-for-5 at the plate and drove in both of the Lady Warriors’ runs.
“I had been hitting decent all game,” Lingerfelt said. “I don’t even know what I saw on that pitch. I just swung at it. It feels really good to win the first game of the tournament. This is such a crazy year.”
Happy Valley improved to 8-20 with the win, while the Lady Cougars ended their season at 4-21.
Holt was solid in the circle, giving up five hits and three walks in complete game. After the game was tied in the seventh inning with bases loaded, she ended the threat with the Lady Cougars hitting into an out.
“I just had to trust my defense and know they are behind me,” Holt said. “I couldn’t get all freaked out. I kept using my change-up through the game. They were swinging at it and popping up every time.”
Happy Valley grabbed a 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth on Lingerfelt’s RBI double to score Olivia Absher. Although the Lady Warriors had a runner on third base in five of the game’s nine innings, runs were hard to come by. Happy Valley had 13 hits, but left 12 runners on base.
“We had bases loaded a couple of times earlier in the game and didn’t score,” Happy Valley coach Cody Hyder said. “I probably should have sent someone, but Abby threw great. Maddie came up so big too with those four hits. I know when we led off the last inning with a double in the two-hole, it was just a matter of time before we would win it.”
Blakelee Ollis also went 2-for-4 for the Lady Warriors.
Central evened the score the top of the seventh with an RBI single by Lauren Lane to score Camille Nottingham. The Lady Cougars nearly took the lead in the top of the ninth as Lane rushed home, but was tagged out at the plate on an 8-6-2 play with Lingerfelt applying the tag.
Lane went 2-for-4 to lead Central offensively. Nottingham went the distance in the circle, while a couple of athletic plays by shortstop Jasmine Sheffield, including an acrobatic catch in the second inning with bases loaded, helped keep Central in the game.
Central coach Andrea Werner talked about her team’s effort and what getting to play on the home field one more time meant.
“It was good to get one more (game) here. We were supposed to play D-B Monday and that got rained out, so to get another game here the last minute was great,” Werner said. “It’s tough it has to come to an end like this, the last game for this program.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the way they finished. I told them to leave it all on the field and that’s what they did.”