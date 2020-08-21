BRISTOL, Tenn. — A limited number of fans will be allowed for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race and the Food City 300, scheduled for next month at Bristol Motor Speedway.
“We are thrilled that fans will be joining us this September for both the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race and Food City 300,” Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway, said Friday. “We realize hosting major events here with fans during these unprecedented times comes with great responsibility. We will continue to be steadfast in our execution of our protocols and modified procedures to ensure these events are as safe as possible for everyone involved.”
Exact attendance figures will vary based on group sizes and placing guests in a safe, socially distanced manner as necessitated by coronavirus health protocols, Caldwell said. He estimated a crowd similar in size to that allowed at the July NASCAR All-Star Race. That would mean a crowd exceeding 20,000, although Caldwell noted that fewer fans will be allowed for the Xfinity Series race.
The events will be conducted using the same guidelines from the All-Star Race but with an addition. All fans entering the stadium will have their temperatures screened. Between the races, BMS cleaning and sanitation partners will disinfect all spectator areas, including grandstands, concourses, suites, restrooms and gate entry areas.
The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on Sept. 19 is the cutoff race in the first round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs after which the championship field will be reduced from 16 to 12 drivers. It's scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
The Xfinity Series regular-season finale, the Food City 300, is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Sept. 18.
“The opportunity to safely welcome back a limited number of guests for the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series playoff race in Bristol Motor Speedway history is certainly a privilege that our team doesn’t take for granted,” Caldwell said. “Our extensive plan that we used successfully in July during the NASCAR All-Star Race, which has been utilized as a blueprint recently by other sports leagues in their planning to conduct live events, definitely meets or exceeds all recommended state and local guidelines.”
The doubleheader on Sept. 17 at BMS — consisting of the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series playoff opener, the UNOH 200 at 7:30 p.m., and the Bush’s Beans 200 ARCA race, slated for 9:30 p.m. — will be run without fans.