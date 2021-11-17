GAFFNEY, S.C. — Limestone used steady shooting down the stretch to pull away from UVA Wise on the way to a 82-72 South Atlantic Conference basketball win Wednesday at the Timken Center.
Avo Dada scored 21 points to lead the Saints (2-1, 1-0), while Ben Gahlert added 18 points and Isayah Owens chipped in 13 in the win.
The Cavaliers’ Kaleb Carter scored 23 points to lead all scorers, while Tyler Lloyd finished with 18 and Bradley Dean, of Gate City, added 14 points and five assists.
Limestone took the lead for good with 14:23 left in the contest on a shot from Owens.
The Saints pulled away from UVA Wise on a four-minute span that saw Limestone outscore the Cavs 11-2 to build a 62-51 lead with 5:55 left in the game.
UVA Wise never recovered.
The two teams swapped baskets over the final five minutes of the second half, with many of the points coming from the free throw line.
Back-to-back 3-point shots from Ayo Dada and Ayden Hickman gave Limestone a 70-59 lead with 3:30 left to play.
UVA WISE WOMEN FALL 75-68
UVA Wise (0-3, 0-1) had a better shooting percentage from the floor than Limestone (3-0, 1-0).
The Cavaliers connected on 48.4% (30 of 62) of their shots from the floor, while Limestone hit 43.8% (28 of 64).
But the home-standing Saints outshot UVA Wise dramatically from behind the 3-point line on the way to a 75-68 SAC win.
Limestone only shot 29.2% (7-of-24) on 3-pointers, but the Cavs hit just one 3-pointer on the night. UVA Wise connected on 1-of-14 attempts from behind the arc (7.1%).
The Cavaliers also struggled at the free throw line connecting on 7 of 12 attempts (58.3%).
Despite the offensive struggles, UVA Wise managed to keep the contest close.
The Cavs managed to cut the Limestone lead to five points four different times in the final quarter after trailing by as many as 14 in the first 3:30 of the third.
UVA Wise coach Jamie Cluesman said the offense is continuing to improve early in the season for the Cavaliers. The coach was more concerned with her team’s defensive effort against the Saints.
“Offensively we played a little bit better. Our problem right now is on the defensive end,” Cluesman said. “We let players get down low too easily on us. They get too many (in the) paint touches.
“Back to the drawing board trying to work a little bit harder for sure.”
Limestone’s Quin Byrd scored a game-high 19 points and five assists, while Reagan McCray finished with 17 points and seven rebounds and Reagan Kargo added 15 points.
UVA Wise got 16 points from Kalee Johnson had 16 points, while Nia Vansant and Jaymi Golden each finished with 11 and Caitlyn Ross added 10.
Both the UVA Wise men and women are back in action Saturday with SAC games at Anderson.