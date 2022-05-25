Four Northeast Tennessee-area middle school teams reached state championship games recently and two of them won titles.
Liberty Bell won the TMSAA Class AA baseball championship and Unicoi County earned the Class A softball title at Drakes Creek Park in Hendersonville.
Ross N. Robinson Middle's softball team finished runner-up in Class AA and Ridgeview finished runner-up in Class A baseball.
Here’s a look at each:
Liberty Bell baseball
A thrilling semifinal win on a suicide squeeze bunt in the bottom of the eighth inning put Liberty Bell in the finals, and another one-run victory delivered the championship.
Liberty Bell defeated Shelby County's Lake Middle Preparatory 2-1 on Aiden Vermillion’s walk-off RBI bunt that scored Cole Resue.
“It was very exciting,” Liberty Bell coach Lance Arnold said.
Anderson Craft and Vermillion each had two hits. Charlie Walker and Hagan Gibson combined to get the job done on the mound.
In the finals, Liberty Bell defeated Spring Station Middle 4-3. Resue and Nathan Stoots combined for the pitching win, Vermillion had two hits and two RBIs and Craft also had two hits.
“Craft was like our triple-crown offensive player this year, an MVP-type guy,” Arnold said. “And Vermillion had the game-winning RBI in both games.”
Arnold said it was a special season.
“We have a strong love and faith in one another and in God,” Arnold said. “We have a love for the game and respect the way it is to be played. Surround yourself with greatness and one will become great. We are grateful to have been surrounded by great players, coaches, family, friends, teachers, and the communities of Johnson City and the Tri-Cities.”
Liberty Bell finished 25-2.
Unicoi County softball
The team defeated Three Oaks Middle from Dyersburg 21-10 to reach the finals, and then beat Fayetteville’s Highland Rim School 8-5 in the championship, capping a 22-0 season.
“Being a TMSAA state champion is an accomplishment these young ladies will never forget,” coach Stephanie Howard said. “It’s something incredibly special that so many great players never get to experience. Coach (Katherine) Bagby, Coach Tommy (Howard) and I are so proud of this team and how they’ve continued the tradition of Unicoi County softball excellence.”
Against Three Oaks, standout shortstop Carly Baxter cut loose for three hits and five RBIs. Noly Cooper totaled three hits and two RBIs.
Kyndal Engle added two hits and four RBIs, and Kianna Woodward and Kaley Toney each had two hits and drove in two runs. Cooper was also the winning pitcher.
Against Highland Rim, Baxter drove in three runs and Emma Hummer two. Woodward and Hummer each had two hits.
“The girls really turned their bats on for the postseason,” Howard said. “We were fortunate to have a team that all batters, one through nine, were threats — most of them with power.”
Cooper again was the winning pitcher.
Ross N. Robinson softball
A resounding 10-2 win over Munford Middle put Robinson in the title game.
Phoenix Ahles was dominant in the circle, allowing just four hits, one earned run and striking out 10 batters.
Offensive support was powered by Emery Depew, who had three hits. Braelynn Ferrell drove in three runs and Ellie Watkins added two RBIs.
In the championship game, Robinson continued to hit the ball and held an 8-0 lead after three innings. Robinson was still ahead 8-7 heading to the bottom of the sixth. Then Stewart’s Creek Middle from Smyrna exploded for nine runs, helping along by six Robinson errors.
Robinson’s Riley McMillan had three hits and Emma Linkous launched a third-inning grand slam. Watkins added two hits.
"To say I'm proud of this team is an understatement," Robinson coach Sierra Bass said. "They had heart, determination, and grit to make it all the way. We are truly a family, and I'm extremely proud of them for making it to the state championship game and making history for Ross N. Robinson.”
Robinson finished 25-6.
Ridgeview baseball
A thrilling come-from-behind win put Ridgeview in the finals. Ridgeview scored four times in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat Three Oaks 5-4.
“It was probably the story of our season, honestly,” coach Alex Percell said. “We were down and out, found some life and found a way to get the job done.”
Garrison Jones went 2-for-3 and Brady Starnes added two RBIs. T.J. Leonard worked five strong innings on the mound, allowing three hits and one earned run.
In the finals, Loretto's South Lawrence Middle took an 11-0 win over Ridgeview, which finished 21-1. Starnes was the only player with multiple hits.
Percell said other key contributors this season included Aiden Perry, Quinlan Held and Tanner Orth.
“I think our overall chemistry and our willingness to play for each other was the biggest reason for our success,” said Percell, whose team was making its second straight appearance in the state tournament. “I was very grateful and blessed to go to battle with this group of kids every game.”