BEN HUR — Behind a big game from Brayden Hammonds, host Lee High outlasted J. Frank White Academy on Thursday to capture third place in the Battle of the Border boys basketball tournament at Five Star Gymnasium.
Hammonds went off for 33 points and Brynnen Pendergraft contributed 15.
Jacob Yeary was the high man for J. Frank White with 20 points. Adam Turley (17) and Ryan Saylor (15) were also double-figure scorers.
Ridgeview held off Hancock County 62-59 to claim the tournament title.
THOMAS WALKER 63, KACHEA 45
BEN HUR — Thomas Walker got off to a rough start before righting its ship in the seventh-place game of the Battle of the Border.
The Pioneers scored only six points in the opening period before catching fire and hitting for 15-plus in each of the next three.
The Pioneers had three players finish in double figures, led by Nick Kimberlin’s 17 points. Larry Hart finished with 12 and Zack Kidwell tallied 11.
KACHEA’s Charles Root hit for a game-high 19 points, including knocking down five 3-pointers.