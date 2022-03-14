BEN HUR — Lee High junior Chandler Mullins pitched a solid season opener and got plenty of offensive support late, and the Generals beat visiting Rye Cove 13-3 on Monday.
Mullins (1-0) threw a five-inning one-hitter. He didn’t give up the hit until the fifth, recorded nine strikeouts and one walk and two hit batters.
Generals coach Ray Cox was pleased with his team’s 11 combined runs in the fourth and fifth innings, but he was even more pleased with Mullins’ performance on a cool, brisk evening.
“I’m so tickled to death with him,” Cox said. “You just don’t know how excited I am about him to go out there and give five innings to throw the baseball. I’ve been waiting for that from him for a long time.
“He’s got to learn to do that. When we get into conference play, I’m going to need him.”
The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
Rye Cove hurler Dawson Kern kept Lee’s hitters uneasy at the plate through the first two innings. Kern recorded seven strikeouts in three innings of work.
The Eagles got on the scoreboard in the third inning while still looking for their first hit. They took advantage of two of Lee High’s three errors in the game to push across two runs.
Lee answered in the bottom of the third when Caleb Leonard delivered a two-RBI single to score Luke Parsons and Dan Moritz.
Once the Generals’ offense started getting some momentum, the hits continued into the fourth and fifth innings.
Every Lee player in the batting order got at least one hit. Bryce Moritz, Dan Moritz, Leonard and Mathew Rogers each had two in the barrage.
“I’m tickled with them,” Cox said. “We started to come alive there and hit the ball like we’re capable of. Like we should.”
Rye Cove’s lone hit was a Zach Baker single to left field that scored Kern from second base. Kern got aboard when he was hit by a pitch and then stole second.
“We’re a young team and we just didn’t make enough plays to keep us in the game,” said first-year Rye Cove coach Steve Lane. “We’re going to get better. I think we’ll get better defensively and I think we’ll hit the baseball better. It was just a little bit of a rough start for a young team.
“We’re going to be OK. But we’re going to have to get better defensively.”
UP NEXT
The Generals are scheduled to host J.I. Burton Tuesday.
Rye Cove is on the road again Thursday at Union.