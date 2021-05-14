Lee High grad Joey Carroll has been named the school's new head football coach, athletic director Brian Coomer said Friday in a release.
Carroll is a 2001 graduate of Lee and played college football at Concord, Coomer said.
Previously the head coach at Marion, Carroll most recently coached at Person High School in Roxboro, North Carolina.
While at Marion, Coomer compiled an overall record of 48-41 and his teams reached the playoffs in six of his eight seasons. His teams earned playoff victories in 2012, 2014 and 2017.
In the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, his Person team compiled a record of 4-3 while averaging 35 points per game on offense.