Lee High Athletic Director Brian Coomer said Friday that Lee High grad Joey Carroll has been named as the head football coach for the Generals.
The statement from Coomer says Carroll is a 2001 graduate of Lee High School and played college football at Concord University.
He has been a head coach at Marion High School and most recently at Person High School in Roxboro, N. C.
While at Marion, Coomer compiled an overall record of 48-41 and his teams reached the playoffs six of his eight seasons as the head coach.
His teams had playoff victories in 2012, 2014 and 2017.
In the COVID-19 shortened season of 2020-21 his Person team compiled a record of 4-3, while averaging 35 points per game on offense.